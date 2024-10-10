‘I knew it was only a matter of time’: Fans are celebrating the return of a familiar ‘General Hospital’ face but sad about one character’s tragic end

IRL, a full-on investigation would be launched if people constantly moved away and came back to their hometown.

Recommended Videos

It might seem like something seriously creepy was happening and they were up to no good. However, the writers of General Hospital know that all fans care about is seeing their favorite characters again, no matter how they make their way back. GH viewers are about to see someone who they loved. But, unfortunately, someone else’s days are numbered.

According to TV Insider, Scott Reeves is going to play Steven Webber on General Hospital. It’s been 11 years since Steven was in Port Charles, so this is definitely huge news! Since more than a decade passed, fans might have given up hope on seeing him again. Reeves’s first episode will air Oct. 24, 2024, and General Hospital fans didn’t let any time pass before sharing their thoughts on X.

When Steve was mentioned, I was hoping this would happen! I’ve loved him since he was Ryan on Y&R! — Laura Ryan (@lerlovesjc) October 9, 2024

Exciting news WELCOME HOME TO PORT CHARLES HOPE YOU STAY AWHILE❤️❤️❤️👏👏👏👏 — Freda Sutton (@fredarachel1952) October 9, 2024

Reeves told TV Insider that portraying Steven was “like putting on a really, really comfortable pair of jeans.” According to People, he’ll be back for a few episodes. The actor would be glad to be back on set in the future, though, as told TV Insider “there’s so much potential with Steven” and added, “Anytime they want me back, I’m there.” He also shared how emotional it was to be back on set, as he thought about all the people he worked with who have since died, and he was also amazed by how it felt like just yesterday that he played Steven.

Other General Hospital fans pointed out an upsetting upcoming plotline: Sam McCall getting killed off. Viewers are emotional about Kelly Monaco being fired since she starred on the soap opera for 21 years.

I knew it was only a matter of time before Steve Webber came back. I hope Cameron and Jake are next. But I am still feeling bad that Sam will be killed off very very bad idea just saying. — Monique White (@Daysfann31) October 9, 2024

The return we want is Kelly as Sam ,if you are as upset as we are in this decision, sign the petition, email, call, and tweet ABC to let them know we aren't stopping until Kelly is rehired 🍎



✍️https://t.co/NzKlyErT9a#IStandWithKelly #RehireKelly pic.twitter.com/hkoLlS5S2M — Amber 🐦‍🔥 🍎 🌟 🐉 🎶 #KellyStrong (@kellyorkids) October 9, 2024

Sam dying is NOT storyline driven! People angry about it and promising to not watch goes to show this is a huge mistake they need to fix #IStandWithKelly #RehireKelly ✍️ https://t.co/It16BgCzoi pic.twitter.com/I1TF2VfVNm — Felicia (@Feliciam1418) October 10, 2024

Critics and viewers have been playing guessing games for a while now, wondering how Sam is going to pass away. According to Soaps.sheknows.com, Sonny Corinthos (Maurice Bernard) could murder Sam, and Soap Central suggested that Sam could drown. Since no one is happy that Monaco is being forced out, it’s hard to accept any end to Sam’s arc. The actress posted on Instagram when she filmed her final scene and wrote, “Still doesn’t make any sense to me.” Since several viewers shared a petition to try to get Monaco back on the soap, they agree with her.

It’s tough that Reeves’s comeback and Monaco’s departure are happening around the same time and fans definitely feel mixed emotions about it. Both Steven and Sam are significant characters, although Steven’s Port Charles life has been a lot darker. Steven went to prison for killing a man in a coma, but like everything on General Hospital, this was complicated. He wanted the man to be a donor for a teenage girl.

While killing off a beloved character is no doubt a memorable plot point, why does it have to be Sam? Although fans wouldn’t be any more pleased if Sam moved away or got a fun new job instead of dying, at least that would honor the character a lot more. If fans got their way, Steven would come back for more than just a few episodes, and Sam wouldn’t die. While the former might happen, the latter doesn’t appear likely, and that’s more than a little bit upsetting.

We Got This Covered is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy