‘I lied to you’: The ‘DWTS’ finale might have come and gone, but pro Ezra Sosa is still spilling some serious secrets

If there is one thing to know about Dancing With the Stars pro Ezra Sosa, it’s that he is always down to spill some tea.

Recommended Videos

Dancing With the Stars season 33 came to a close in November, crowning Bachelor Nation member Joey Graziadei and his professional dance partner, Jenna Johnson, the champions. Ezra, however, had a very different journey, getting eliminated first alongside his celebrity dance partner: the oh-so controversial Anna Delvey.

For those who are unfamiliar, Anna Delvey — whose real name is Anna Sorokin — is one of the most infamous contestants in Dancing With the Stars history, known for defrauding both people and banks while posing as a German heiress. With her criminal record becoming the subject of Netflix’s Inventing Anna, she was ultimately thrust into the limelight, and subsequently the Dancing With the Stars ballroom.

Throughout her stint on the show, Anna was known for being rather rude to the Dancing With the Stars cast and crew, even Ezra. Famously saying that she would take “nothing” away from the competition, the con artist received a great deal of backlash after her early elimination from the show. That was not enough to keep her off of our television screens for good, though.

Returning to the ballroom for a final routine during the season 33 finale, Ezra spilled some serious secrets about what really went down while preparing for the duo’s last few moments on Dancing With the Stars.

Keep scrolling to see what he had to say, while speaking with Dancing With the Stars season 31 runner-up Gabby Windey on her podcast: Long Winded.

How Ezra Soza tricked Anna Delvey into one more Dancing With the Stars performance

@long.windedpod @Ezra Sosa on Long Winded!! And anna youre not alone it would have worked on me too ♬ original sound – Long Winded

“Anna Delvey, if you’re watching, I’m so sorry, but I lied to you,” he prefaced, causing our ears to perk up instantaneously.

He then shared the story of how their final routine came to be. According to Ezra, Anna was only focused on the fashion — go figure!

I was like, ‘Anna, they want to us do a number,’ and she’s like, ‘I’ll only do a number if they give me a new outfit.’ I was like, ‘Babes, I don’t think they’re gonna,’ and she just was very persistent on wearing something new, because they wanted her to wear the outfit that she was eliminated in.”

He continued:

She wanted to also wear something red, because I think she wanted like a redemption color… the show was like, ‘Absolutely not, we can’t do that.’ Producers were like, ‘Can you talk to her?'”

Ezra explained that the producers then showed him different dresses to suggest to Anna. Grabbing the one with the most glitz and glam, the Dancing With the Stars pro proceeded to share a little lie to get his celebrity dance partner to agree to wear it:

I saw this dress, and I was like, ‘Oh, I can make this work.’ I sent a picture to her, and I said, ‘This is their most expensive dress.’ She goes, ‘I love it.’ It had a lot of rhinestones on it, so yes, it was definitely up there. Was it was the most expensive dress? Probably not.”

After joking with Gabby about the dress being covered in Swarovski crystals, Ezra admitted that the whole cast and crew were in on the joke, telling Anna how lucky she was to wear the supposed most expensive dress.

“I think towards the end she goes, ‘I’m starting to think this isn’t the most expensive dress,'” Ezra concluded, and we could not help but chuckle at this silly story.

Nevertheless, to see Anna and Ezra’s short-lived journey on Dancing With the Stars season 33 — and to see the dress she ended up wearing for finale night — you can stream all episodes via Hulu or Disney Plus as we speak.

We Got This Covered is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy