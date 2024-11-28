Joey Graziadei and Jenna Johnson plan to celebrate their ‘DWTS’ victory in entirely different ways, and we cannot stop laughing

Ladies and gentlemen, it’s official. Joey Graziadei and Jenna Johnson are the champions of Dancing With the Stars season 33, bringing home the coveted Len Goodman Mirrorball Trophy!

For those who are unfamiliar, the former Bachelor had quite the journey on Dancing With the Stars, earning some extremely impressive scores and topping the leaderboard on numerous occasions. Said scores are as follows:

DWTS Premiere — Cha Cha to Tyler Hubbard’s “Dancin’ In The Country” (21/30)

“Oscars Night” — Rumba to Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper’s “Shallow” from A Star Is Born (22/30)

“Soul Train Night” — Jive to The Isley Brothers’ “Shout” (34/40)

“Hair Metal Night” — Tango to Scorpions’ “Rock You Like A Hurricane” (36/40)

“Dedication Night” — Viennese Waltz to Teddy Swims’ “Lose Control” (36/40)

“Disney Night” — Samba to “Trashin’ The Camp” from Tarzan (25/30)

“Halloween Nightmares Night” — Argentine Tango to “Ramalama (Bang Bang)” by Róisín Murphy (29/30)

DWTS 500th Episode — Contemporary to “Work Song” by Hozier (28/30)

DWTS Semi-Final — Foxtrot to “I Won’t Dance” by Erin Boheme and District 78 (30/30) and Paso Doble to “Come Together” by Lennon & McCartney (28/30)

Serving as frontrunners all season long, Joey and his professional dance partner managed to coast their way to the finale of the beloved competition series, earning a 30 out of 30 for their Cha-Cha to “Can’t Stop the Feeling!” by Justin Timberlake and a 29 out of 30 for their Freestyle to “Canned Heat” by District 78 and Jake Simpson yesterday (Nov. 26).

These scores in combination with the public vote were enough to earn Joey and Jenna the Mirrorball Trophy, leaving Dancing With the Stars fans with just one burning question: what’s next? Here’s what the pair had to say about their post-show plans:

When asked by PEOPLE how they plan to celebrate their Dancing With the Stars season 33 victory — just moments after the show came to a close — Joey swiftly replied, “Ohhhh, I got a really nice bottle of Patron, and we’re going to get a little drunk,” but his professional dance partner has other plans.

Seemingly not in the mood for tequila, Jenna said, “No, I’m going to take a big nap. I cannot wait to sleep!” On two entirely different wavelengths, fans could not help but chuckle at the DWTS duo, taking to the comment section of the interview to comment on the juxtaposition between Joey and Jenna:

“I think this describes them perfectly LOL” “Joey was me in college then Jenna is me now 🥲” “Both a drink and nap? Now that’s my kind of celebration!”

Others took this as the chance to comment on Joey’s “frat boy” persona, as the Dancing With the Stars champion was previously the president of Pi Kappa Alpha fraternity during his time at West Chester University of Pennsylvania:

“Once a frat boy, always a frat boy.” “Frat Joey reporting for duty!” “He’s soooo frat core…”

Making it to Good Morning America bright and early today (Nov. 27), Joey must not have partied too hard last night, but you never know what secrets he’s hiding… Nevertheless, to relive the finale of Dancing With the Stars season 33 — including Joey and Jenna’s victory — you may stream the must-see episode via Hulu or Disney Plus as we speak.

