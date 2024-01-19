Was Joey Graziadei from ‘The Bachelor’ in a fraternity?

Joey Graziadei is back and better, about to steal the hearts of women all across America for the second time as the lead of season 28 of The Bachelor, all while weeding through a whopping 32 women to find his forever partner.

Recommended Videos

The Bachelor season 28 will kick off on Monday (January 22), and with the premiere just days away, fans of the franchise have dozens and dozens of questions regarding The Bachelor himself.

What is Joey Graziadei’s type?

How tall is Joey Graziadei?

Where is Joey Graziadei from?

Where did Joey Graziadei go to college?

What does Joey Graziadei do for work?

Believe it or not, one of the most frequently asked questions about the Pennsylvania native has to do with his past, with college students from coast to coast wondering whether or not Joey was a member of a fraternity during his college years. Fortunately, we got you covered — keep scrolling to find out for yourself…

Attending West Chester University of Pennsylvania from 2013 to 2017, not only was Joey Graziadei a member of the Public Relations Student Society of America (PRSSA), as well as the tennis team, but he was also a member of Pi Kappa Alpha fraternity. In fact, according to a post from the official Instagram account for Pi Kappa Alpha at West Chester University of Pennsylvania, he was the president — how wild is that?

A big congratulations to our brother & former president @joeygraziadei being chosen as the next season’s Bachelor!! Tune in after the holiday season on @bachelorabc #φφ #RushPike“

Captivating viewers with his compassion, loyalty, and thoughtfulness throughout season 20 of The Bachelorette (and certain to do it again throughout season 28 of The Bachelor), it is safe to say that Joey Graziadei has upheld that values that Pi Kappa Alpha stands for, showcasing an excellent example of the fraternity on national television.

While he stole the hearts of women all across America already, will the tennis professional manage to find his perfect match on season 28 of The Bachelor? To watch a whopping 32 women fight for Joey Graziadei, tune into ABC on January 22 to catch the premiere of season 28 of The Bachelor, or stream it the following day via Hulu — according to Reality Steve, it is sure to be nothing short of spectacular!