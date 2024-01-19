Where did Joey Graziadei go to college? ‘The Bachelor’ star’s alma mater, revealed

He stole our hearts on season 20 of The Bachelorette, and now Joey Graziadei is back and better than ever as the lead of season 28 of The Bachelor, with the highly-anticipated premiere preparing to grace our television screens on Monday (January 22).

Because of so much chatter surrounding The Bachelor season 28, fans of The Bachelor franchise — especially those who did not watch this hunk fight for the heart of Charity Lawson in 2023 — were left with dozens and dozens of questions regarding the lead: How tall is Joey Graziadei? Where is Joey Graziadei from? What does Joey Graziadei do for work?

Another frequently asked question has to do with Joey’s alma mater, with fans of The Bachelor franchise wondering where the 28-year-old went to college. Fortunately, we got you covered — just keep scrolling to find out for yourself…

Remaining in his home state, Joey Graziadei attended West Chester University of Pennsylvania from 2013 to 2017, serving as a member of Pi Kappa Alpha fraternity, the Public Relations Student Society of America (PRSSA), the tennis team, and more.

Working as a Lifestyle and Experience Ambassador at Kukuiula Development Co LLC in Koloa, Hawaii since July of 2022 — responsible for “building relationships with members, as well as guests, that will inspire engagement with the various activities available within the club and throughout the island of Kauai” — contrary to popular belief, Joey did not major in anything that has to do with hospitality or tourism. Instead, he received a bachelor’s degree in communication and media studies.

Taking a break from his profession to look for love, will Joey Graziadei manage to find the girl of his dreams on season 28 of The Bachelor?