‘I played for like 40 hours’: A ‘Survivor’ castaway reveals which video game put a wrench in her season 47 preparation plans

33-year-old Genevieve Mushaluk is eager to take on Survivor 47 full steam ahead, however, it looks like she might not have done enough preparation to take home the title of “Sole Survivor” and the million-dollar prize come Final Tribal Council…

Recommended Videos

Although the corporate lawyer from Winnipeg, Manitoba is excited to play a cutthroat game — telling Entertainment Weekly that “nothing will stop her from doing what she think needs to be done to further her game” — she started her preparation for the show strong, however, she trailed off when a video game began to take up all of her time and attention.

According to the castaway herself, instead of “practicing making fire with flint” and “researching how to build a bamboo shelter,” Genevieve found herself playing said video game for hours on end, ultimately distracting her from her Survivor preparation plans.

Genevieve, how are you supposed to win the hit competition show if you cannot make fire OR build a shelter? We thought that this was Survivor 101…

Nevertheless, to see which video game preoccupied her pre-show life, the “energetic, friendly, and organized” castaway spilled the tea in an exclusive interview with Survivor writer and reporter Mike Bloom before her Survivor journey began.

Image via CBS

When asked how she had been preparing for the show, Genevieve did a lot of things right, such as working out, eating healthier, eliminating caffeine, and more:

“I haven’t had any caffeine for 45 days… I was working out. I was not grip strength training for two years, unfortunately. That one slipped by me, but I was working out [and] trying to eat healthier things. I cut out all the Kit Kats that I would have if I am PMSing or had a bad day. I tried to be like, ‘Well, you won’t have that out there, Genevieve.'”

Unfortunately, just three weeks before heading from Canada to Fiji, plans went awry when Baldur’s Gate entered the picture:

“One of my friends told me about this amazing video game three weeks before coming out here. I started, and it really derailed some of my Survivor prep… I meant to practice making fire with flint a little more and research how to build a bamboo shelter, but instead, I played Baldur’s Gate for like 40 hours.”

While she might have lost three weeks of valuable preparation time, will Genevieve Mushaluk still manage to bring home the title of “Sole Survivor” and the million-dollar prize? To find out for yourself, catch brand new episodes of Survivor 47, beginning on September 18 via CBS (with next-day streaming on Paramount Plus) with a supersized premiere episode.

Based on the egos of this season’s castaways, you better buckle your seatbelts for what’s to come.

We Got This Covered is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy