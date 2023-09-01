‘I think he made the right choice’: ‘Big Brother’ host Julie Chen Moonves talks Matt Klotz’s risky decision to use the BB Power of Invincibility

The BB Power of Invincibility has already shaken up the Big Brother house, but what do fans of the beloved competition series, as well as host Julie Chen Moonves, have to say about it?

The BB Power of Invincibility is the first advantage of the season so far, allowing the winning houseguest to save an eliminated contestant after the eviction on either August 31 or September 7. It is essentially a “get out of eviction-free” card — how cool is that?

Lucky for viewers everywhere, it has already been put into play by its recipient, Matt Klotz, making for a must-see episode of Big Brother last night (August 31).

Big Brother fans could vote for who they wanted to see compete for the BB Power of Invincibility by allocating 10 votes to however many houseguests they wanted from Thursday, August 24 to Monday, August 28. Once the votes were tallied, Cirie Fields, Cory Wurtenberger, Jag Bains, and Matt ultimately won the popularity contest, earning themselves a chance at the BB Power of Invincibility.

When it came down to the challenge, Matt completed it in the quickest amount of time (which is no surprise… have you seen those muscles?), followed by Cory then Jag then Cirie. Rather than holding onto this game-changing advantage for another week, Matt used it during last night’s eviction, ultimately bringing Jag back into the Big Brother house after being eliminated in a unanimous vote.

Both Matt and Jag are clearly fan-favorite houseguests this season, considering they both garnered enough votes to compete for the BB Power of Invincibility. Because of this, viewers were thrilled to see that Jag will be staying in the house for another week:

While fans of the hit competition series were pleased (to say the least), host Julie Chen Moonves also expressed her excitement in an exclusive interview with Entertainment Weekly.

As soon as Matt won the one-of-a-kind advantage, he chose to share the news with Cirie in an attempt to build trust with the four-time Survivor legend. It seems to have worked in his favor, with Cirie telling the camera that she is willing to take Matt to the end (alongside her son Jared Fields and her number one ally Izzy Gleicher… of course).

Julie thinks that this was a wise move on Matt’s part, given that he was starting to become isolated within the Big Brother house after Reilly Smedley’s untimely eviction:

“Matt was starting to float away on an island by himself with Reilly gone and needed to find a group to align with. He found the right group. Cirie, Felicia, and Izzy is a strong block to be with.”

She then gave her insight as to whether or not Matt made the right move by saving Jag:

“I see the logic, because you need as many teammates in the house with you that are possible. If next week, anyone not aligned with Matt becomes HoH, it’s unlikely Matt would be nominated/targeted. Now he has undying loyalty and protection from Jag, who is good at competitions. I think he made the right choice.”

The Big Brother expert thinks Matt made the right decision, but did he really? Tune into CBS on Sundays and Wednesdays at 8pm ET/PT, as well as Thursdays at 9pm ET/PT to find out.