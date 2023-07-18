‘I think it’s very clear how they feel about each other’: Michael Sheen teases love in the air for ‘Good Omens’ season 2

Not to undersell the wonderful writing of Neil Gaiman, but it’s probably fair to say the world’s favorite aspect of 2019’s Good Omens season 1 was the heavenly (or, perhaps, hellish) chemistry between Michael Sheen and David Tennant as Aziraphale the angel and Crowley the demon – the unlikely duo who team up to avert Armageddon in the whimsical fantasy series.

The ultimate odd couple, Aziraphale and Crowley have been interpreted by fans in various different ways — some view them as a gay couple, others as an asexual couple, for instance — but basically everyone can agree that there’s is a millennia-old love story. So with Good Omens season 2 finally hitting streaming later this July, Sheen is now teasing that the four-year wait will be worth it for shippers of the “Ineffable Husbands.”

When discussing the ins and outs of Aziraphale and Crowley’s relationship with Metro, Sheen said:

“I think it’s very clear how they feel about each other. There are all kinds of complications and obstacles that get in the way of all that, and I think that’s part of the joy of their relationship. They clearly have such strong feelings for each other but with all kinds of conflicting things going on as well, and that’s part of the joy of it.”

Image via BBC Studios/Prime Video

The 54-year-old star, who is close friends with Tennant in real life and the pair also work together on the BBC comedy Staged, went on to stress that he doesn’t want to say too much for fear of spoilers, but he promises that the bond between the angel and the demon will be at the heart of the new season.

“Seeing how that works itself out through the story I think is part of the pleasure of it, so I wouldn’t want to spoil that. It’s certainly part of the sort of secret story – I feel like every story has a surface story and then a secret story. It’s always the secret story that really works on us as an audience deep down and I think that’s how they feel about each other.”

While the first six episodes were a largely close adaptation of the original novel of the same name by Gaiman and Terry Pratchett, season 2 sees Gaiman develop a new storyline, as loosely inspired by ideas he and Pratchett developed for a sequel book that was never written. Alongside Sheen and Tennant, Jon Hamm returns as the archangel Gabriel, with Nina Sosanya and Maggie Service also having major roles. Gaiman is on co-writing duties this time around with John Finnemore.

The six-part Good Omens season 2 releases on Prime Video this July 28. By the sounds of it, audiences who loved the first run won’t be disappointed by what Gaiman and co. have up their sleeves this time.