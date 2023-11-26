‘I was just ready to cause chaos’: Carrington Rodriguez dishes about secret alliance with Ray Gantt and Johnny Middlebrooks during ‘Love Island Games’

It looks like this islander was strictly in it for the money...

Premiering earlier this month, Love Island Games has already come and gone, bringing together fan-favorite islanders from various versions of the beloved competition series (from Love Island: USA to Love Island: UK to Love Island: Australia and beyond) for a “second shot at love as they compete in a brand-new format to be crowned champions of Love Island Games. In this cheeky new iteration, romance will meet reality as fan-favorite islanders are faced with both team and couples’ challenges, all while navigating dating, eliminations, recoupling, dramatic arrivals, and new competition twists and turns like never before.”

With familiar faces like Justine Ndiba, Cely Vazquez, Imani Wheeler arriving on day 1, Love Island Games had its fair share of hot new bombshells as well, entering the competition every few days. One of the most notable of said bombshells was Carrington Rodriguez from season 2 of Love Island: USA, who entered the villa alongside both Mike Boateng and Courtney Boerner on day 9.

Unfortunately for Carrington, his journey on Love Island Games was extremely short-lived…

The 26-year-old instantaneously hit it off with the stunning Kyra Green from season 1 of Love Island: USA, choosing to pair up with her at the re-coupling ceremony that occurred shortly after his arrival. “I just felt like Kyra had every aspect you would want out of somebody you’re sharing a bed with, and then also the competition. She’s very athletic and everything, so I kind of right away just was like, ‘Boom, I’m going for her,'” Carrington gushed in an exclusive interview with PopCulture.

Shortly after the re-coupling ceremony, the remaining duos participated in the iconic “Heart Rate Challenge,” which is truly a Love Island classic. Due to a poor performance by both Kyra and himself, the couple was ultimately dumped from the villa on day 11, making for an extremely untimely exit — poor Carrington!

While his journey on Love Island Games only lasted two days, the Utah native had big plans had he stayed in the villa longer, sharing them with Stephanie Downs at PopCulture in an exclusive interview.

Photos via Love Island: USA

Kicking off the conversation, Carrington Rodriguez shared that he was “ready to bring the drama” upon entering the villa, admitting to Downs, “I kind of found a connection in there I wanted to pursue, but I also was just ready to cause chaos and do whatever I can to get that money, truly” — yikes!

What was this “chaos” exactly? According to Carrington himself, he had a secret alliance with both Ray Gantt and Johnny Middlebrooks (also from Love Island: USA) with master plan to target the strongest couples of the season.

“What I wanted to do was get the top couple out, the top two, and just pave the way for me, Johnny, and Ray,” Carrington dished. “We all kind of talked about it… My goal was really just to be the top couple, and mix and match and do whatever I need to do to really get to the end.”

Given that he was only in the villa for two days, naturally, these plans never came to fruition…

Nonetheless, to watch Carrington Rodriguez’s short-lived journey on Love Island Games, fans of the Love Island franchise can stream the entirety of the beloved competition series on Peacock as we anxiously await a second season. Perhaps he will get a second chance at the $100,000 cash prize next year!