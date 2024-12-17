‘I would love a shot at winning it’: Sharna Burgess knows exactly who she wants as a dream partner if she returns to ‘Dancing with the Stars’

OG Dancing with the Stars fans definitely know the one and only Sharna Burgess, but have you ever wondered who her dream DWTS partner is? Finally, the former DWTS pro is spilling the tea, revealing his identity on a recent episode of the Lightweights podcast.

Recommended Videos

For those who are unfamiliar, Burgess has stepped away from Dancing with the Stars for the past three seasons, shocking individuals all across America when she made a surprise appearance in the opening number of the show’s monumental 500th episode earlier this year. Because of this, fans of the Emmy Award-winning series were left with just one question: will she make her grand return to Dancing with the Stars once and for all?

Sitting down with podcaster Joe Vulpis, the pair discussed whether or not returning to Dancing with the Stars is a possibility for the 39-year-old. Should she revisit the series, Burgess then revealed who she would want her DWTS partner would be, answering the question that fans of the show have been asking for years.

Here’s what she had to say on the Lightweights podcast:

“If you were to come back next season, who would you want to be partnered with?” Vulpis asked Burgess to get the conversation going, and the former DWTS pro swiftly replied Hugh Jackman.

She spilled:

“I used to say Hugh Jackman was my dream partner, which is probably still true because he’d be amazing… I’ve never really had a dream list of partners.”

Burgess then added that if she made her grand return to Dancing with the Stars, she would want a partner she could take home the coveted Len Goodman Mirrorball Trophy with. We all remember when Mark Ballas made his grand return to Dancing with the Stars, emerging victorious with social media sensation Charli D’Amelio… right?

Nevertheless, it is safe to say that Burgess wishes for a similar situation:

“I think if I came back for another season, I would love — and not that I can orchestrate this, right? — but I would love a shot at winning it. It doesn’t mean that people aren’t lined up with shots at winning it, but like, let’s be real… I would love someone where I have a real shot at winning it, and taking home a win that everyone supports and feels like was right.”

With dance experience on Broadway — and in films like The Greatest Showman — it is safe to say that Burgess and Jackman would be a shoo-in for the win!

Should she emerge victorious with Jackman, it would mark Burgess’ second win on the beloved competition series, only winning once alongside host of The Bobby Bones Show, Bobby Bones himself.

For those who are unfamiliar, Burgess made her Dancing with the Stars debut during season 13, initially serving as a member of the troupe. Three seasons later, she was promoted to a DWTS pro, having her first stint in the spotlight with her inaugural DWTS partner, Andy Dick, during season 16. While the pair finished seventh, the Australia native had much more success with future partners, infamously winning season 27 alongside Bones (as mentioned previously), as well as finishing second in several other seasons.

Her last time as a DWTS pro was in season 30, where she finished 13th. The season was not a total failure, though, as she started dating her DWTS partner, Brian Austin Green, shortly after the show came to a close. The pair are engaged as of Sept. 22, 2023, and they have a child together — how sweet is that?

Nevertheless, will the Burgess-Jackman pairing ever come to fruition, though? To find out for yourself, connect with Dancing with the Stars on social media for further updates regarding the forthcoming cast of season 34.

In the meantime, you may binge-watch previous seasons of Dancing with the Stars via Hulu or Disney Plus. After the banger that was season 33 — where Bachelor Joey Graziadei and his professional dance partner, Jenna Johnson, took home the coveted Len Goodman Mirrorball Trophy — we suggest you start there!

We Got This Covered is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy