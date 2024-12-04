‘I’m confused’: ‘General Hospital’ fans are hoping for a love story between two likable characters, but they have one massive complaint

General Hospital‘s supercouples might not have the best luck, as no one stays happy-go-lucky in Port Charles for very long. It’s hard not to wish that everyone in Port Charles will find love, though. (Okay, maybe not everyone…)

Recommended Videos

Now that Lulu Spencer (Alexa Havins Bruening) has woken up after getting a liver transplant from Sam McCall (Kelly Monaco), fans are shipping Lulu and Cody Bell (Josh Kelly). But viewers noticed a thorn in what could otherwise be a total fairy tale.

In a scene in a recent episode, Lulu is hitchhiking and Cody gives her a ride. One viewer posted on X that the pair “could be EPIC together!” and added, “How cute!”

Lulu and Cody could be EPIC together! 🔥#GeneralHospital



I can see it now! They will be reminiscing about how when they first met, he gave her lollipops!🍭 How cute!



And oh the love triangle drama🍿 between best friends Cody and Dante fighting over Lulu! It could happen! 💯👏 pic.twitter.com/A7AGOkTvsH — fodalo7 (@AmFodalo7) December 2, 2024

Fans noticed a huge problem, though, and, no, it wasn’t the random moment when Cody gave Lulu a lollipop (although that was weird, too). The issue: Cody acted like he had no idea who Lulu was… but there is no way they don’t know each other. One fan posted on x, “I’m confused.” Another wrote, “Does he not recognize her? Have they not met?” and added that if for some reason they never did, Lulu’s ex-husband Dante Falconeri (Dominic Zamprogna) and Cody visited Lulu in the hospital. So… that’s a big plot hole!

I’m confused didn’t Cody go see Lulu at the hospital he didn’t recognize her in his car hmm 🤔 #gh — mary mazzulla overeem melendez (@marylovesrafael) December 1, 2024

So Cody is the one who picked up Lulu. Does he not recognize her? Have they not met? But even if they hadn’t he was in her hospital room with Dante. #GH #GeneralHospital — C-Shelle 🎃🍎🍁🍃🍂 (@SoapyHousewife) November 27, 2024

So, didn't Cody see Lulu several times and have a long FDR fireside beside chat with Lulu only a few weeks ago but doesn't recognize her when he looks her full in the face when he drops her off? LOL#GH#GeneralHospital — J Bernard Jones (@JBernardJones) November 26, 2024

@soapsdotcom didn’t Cody visit Lulu with Dante once when she was back at GH in her coma? Surely he would recognize who is sitting in his car #GeneralHospital — David Roberts (@morfair71) November 26, 2024

By design, soap operas feature all kinds of wild decisions. When so many episodes are being written and produced every year, it makes sense that some things, well, don’t make any sense. But there are certain times when fans want more logic, whether it’s two characters possibly getting pregnant at the same time, or the strange mystery of Cody and Lulu’s dynamic. If you’re a soap fan, you shrug when a deceased character has somehow been brought back to life. You go along with it when someone can’t remember anything, which conveniently makes the present storyline even more dramatic. But when Cody drove Lulu into Port Charles, he told her his name and acted like he had no idea what she’s called. That was just ridiculous.

Image via ABC

Havins Bruening recently took over the role of Lulu from Emme Rylan, and the character is at a critical point in her life, since she’s now out of her coma. The actress told TV Insider she plans to stay true to the character. She said, “I just want to make sure that I’m bringing the essence of who she is.” She also asked, “what does the audience love about her? What makes Lulu Lulu?”

Fans love that Lulu is an important piece of the puzzle of Port Charles residents. Her possible new beau is, too. Viewers love Lulu’s relationship with her brother Lucky (Jonathan Jackson), and Cody is BFFs with several sweet characters, including Dante. The scene would have still been impactful if it hadn’t been played like a meet cute or first meeting. After Lulu’s poor health, no one would argue with her being given a potential love interest. It’s also a great idea considering the low morale among the General Hospital fanbase after Sam was killed off.

If Cody and Lulu are meant to be, fans will likely forget about that weird car ride and get swept up in what’s sure to be a sweet and fun romance. If that doesn’t happen, though, everyone can at least cross their fingers that the show feels a bit more realistic.

We Got This Covered is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy