‘Insulting on so many levels’: 2 ‘General Hospital’ characters might get life-changing news and fans are raging

General Hospital fans can’t possibly agree with every major romantic entanglement or massive problem the Port Charles characters deal with. Everyone has their own opinions about which couples need to remain intact and which villains should get what they have coming to them. But more than a few viewers think that the latest drama is unsettling.
Willow Corinthos (Katelyn MacMullen) and Sasha Gilmore Corbin (Sofia Mattsson) could both be pregnant. General Hospital fans aren’t enjoying this development, and many have had issues with Willow’s storylines for a while now. Back in January 2023, one X user shared they were disappointed that Willow didn’t want to get chemo when she had cancer, and she was pregnant at the same time, too.
One fan wrote, “Just wait. They’ll have Willow and Sasha pregnant at the same time” with the face plant emoji. Another one X user is nervous about what could happen to Sasha’s baby. After all, soap operas don’t have awesome track records for making sure that a character’s journey to parenthood is smooth and peaceful.
Another X user wrote that General Hospital writers jumped into a pregnancy plotline, and a viewer agreed, “not everyone has to be pregnant after a one-night stand.”
If these two characters really are expecting, who would the dad be? Drew Quartermaine (Cameron Mathison) might be the dad of Willow’s potential baby. But it’s also possible that Willow’s husband Michael Corinthos (Chad Duell) might be the dad of both Willow and Sasha’s babies since they’ve each been intimate with him. And they’re BFFs. So… that’s a problem! Is anyone faithful in Port Charles? Or true friends?
Well, it’s not truly a soap opera if there aren’t some pregnancy-related tropes, from a character keeping this big news hidden to babies getting swapped at the hospital. IRL, learning you’re pregnant can be scary and unsettling for reasons that don’t require a paternity test. Everything from the eight-week ultrasound that hopefully confirms a heartbeat to figuring out when to tell friends and family can feel lonely and difficult. And it feels like anything could go wrong at any moment. Maybe fans would prefer the potential Sasha/Willow pregnancies if they knew that some more realistic moments would be included. And if only one of them was possibly going to be a mom. As it stands, it’s more than a little cheesy that they could both get this big news at the same time.
Fans might want to change the channel, but the actors are likely having as much of a good time as ever. MacMullen told Soap Opera Digest that she was on board with the Drew/Willow cheating plotline. She said, “we were like, ‘Okay! We’re gonna just go with this! We are going to have so much fun.'”
Mattsson also has some thoughts about her character’s tryst with Michael. She said Sasha had a hard time when splitting up with Michael because she still cared about him. Now that Sasha has slept with her best friend’s spouse, well, things are dramatic. Mattsson said, “It was wrong on many levels. A stupid mistake she’s surely going to have to pay for!” In the star’s opinion, Michael and Sasha slept together because of “drinking, hurting and not thinking straight.”
It’s easy to agree with General Hospital fans that two pregnancies would be overkill. Sasha and Willow’s love for Michael has stirred up enough drama.
Published: Nov 12, 2024 02:06 pm