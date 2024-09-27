Did Sharon kill Heather on ‘The Young and the Restless?’

Sharon’s mental state continues to deteriorate on The Young and the Restless and the Sept. 26 episode indicates she’s reached a new low. After breaking into Daniel (Michael Graziadei) and Heather’s home, it sure looks like Sharon (Sharon Case) killed Heather (Vail Bloom) but did she really?

Recommended Videos

What happened between Heather and Sharon?

Image via CBS

We can’t say for sure but I’m willing to bet there’s more than meets the eye. There are too many loopholes surrounding Heather’s “death” for us to accept it as fact.

As we saw, Sharon broke into Daniel’s home to poison his whiskey but ultimately decided against it. She then got into a physical altercation with Cameron (Linden Ashby) which is impressive considering he’s a figment of her imagination. Sharon nearly escaped without being seen but ran into Heather as she tried to make a run for it.

Heather obviously wants to know why Sharon is in her home but Sharon can’t come up with anything convincing. When Sharon breaks down crying over Cassie, Heather feels for her (and so do we! Sharon’s had it rough, even for the Young and Restless standards) but she can’t let this slide. They keep arguing and Heather sees the leftover glass Sharon failed to clean, prompting her to try calling the police.

This is when things get messy: Sharon stops Heather from calling by grabbing the phone out of her hand and tries to run again when Heather doubles down on wanting to call the cops. When Heather grabs her arm, Sharon throws Heather to the floor. Heather’s unresponsive for a breath, but she sits up and tells Sharon that she’s lost it. Unsurprisingly, this prompts Sharon to lose it and she blacks out.

When Sharon comes to, Heather is seemingly dead, and imaginary Cameron confirms it. Sharon is shocked by what she’s done but follows Cameron’s advice to hide the body.

If Sharon didn’t kill Heather, what really happened?

Image via CBS

We’ve established that Sharon is not in her right mind. If she’s capable of physically tussling with Cameron in her imagination, who’s to say she didn’t just imagine she killed Heather? This could easily be a dream or another realistic hallucination conjured by Sharon’s brain.

It’s also possible Heather is actually dead — or at least injured — but Sharon isn’t the culprit. Sharon didn’t see herself kill Heather: Someone else could have done the deed between the time she blacked out and she woke up. Sharon’s mental state hasn’t gone unnoticed and we can think of several suspects who wouldn’t be above framing Sharon for Heather’s demise.

That is, if Heather really is dead. Sure, Sharon checked for a pulse and couldn’t find it, but she was obviously distressed. Calmer people have had trouble detecting a pulse than a shocked Sharon who’s also experiencing hallucinations. Heather could just be unconscious after sustaining a head injury. If that’s the case, she won’t be happy when she wakes up after taking a surprise dip.

Whatever went down, Sharon Chase is about to celebrate her 30th anniversary playing Sharon on The Young and the Restless. It wouldn’t seem right to recognize that milestone with her becoming a violent murderer. Here’s hoping it was all just a dream.

We Got This Covered is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy