‘I’m gonna miss it a lot’: One of the MCU icons ‘Secret Invasion’ brutally killed off admits they’re reluctant to leave the Marvel universe

A fan favorite made a shocking exit from the MCU in a stunning plot twist on Secret Invasion.

The following article contains spoilers for Season 1, Episode 4 of Secret Invasion.

According to Assembled: The Making of Secret Invasion, actor Ben Mendelsohn revealed that he cherished the role of Talos and opened up about his untimely demise.

“Yeah, I’m gonna miss this one. I’m gonna miss it a lot. I will miss the degree to which this is in people’s hearts. I’m gonna miss a lot of the people that the audiences don’t see, who make up the real experience and what it is to do these things, people I work with everyday. And I’m gonna miss being on set with Sam.”

Secret Invasion is a television miniseries about the events of Captain Marvel. Nick Fury (Samuel L. Jackson) and Talos have built a fruitful alliance. In the show, the pair learn from Talos’ daughter, G’iah (Emilia Clarke), that a group of Skrull mutineers led by Gravik (Kingsley Ben-Adir) have surreptitiously infiltrated Earth and are planning a takeover by stealing the identities of powerful humans.

Many fans enjoyed the tense dynamic between Fury and Talos as they navigate the challenges of leadership and life and the frustration of broken promises. They establish such a profound level of trust that the former Skrull leader is consensually permitted to take on Fury’s identity in Spider-Man: Far From Home.

In Season 1, Episode 4 of Secret Invasion, Talos makes the ultimate sacrifice for his friend when he is delt a moral blow by Gravik. Viewers sensed that the end of Talos was nigh when his daughter, G’iah, was introduced into the narrative. Nevertheless, some thought it was unnecessary to hasten his departure and found cold comfort in his heroic death.

Mendelsohn’s unforgettable portrayal of Talos captured the hearts and imaginations of fans, who will sorely miss his scenes with Nick Fury. Suffice to say, his legacy in the MCU is eternal.

Secret Invasion is streaming on Disney Plus.