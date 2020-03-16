New Star Trek: Picard Photos Tease Season 1’s Penultimate Chapter

This week, Star Trek: Picard reaches the first half of its two-part finale. The episode, titled “Et in Arcadia Ego, Part 1,” will see Jean-Luc and the crew of La Sirena traveling to the planet Coppelius to return Soji to the place where she and her late twin sister Dahj were created by Bruce Maddox, the place where the whole story began. And now, ahead of the episode’s arrival this Thursday, a small selection of images have released, giving us our first look at the season’s penultimate installment.

All four promo photos feature the man himself, as played by Sir Patrick Stewart. One captures the former Starfleet admiral on his lonesome, with another couple pairing him with Soji (Isa Briones), the synthetic “daughter” of his old friend Data. The first in the gallery below showcases much of the team together, as Picard and Soji are joined by Alison Pill’s Agnes Jurati and Elnor (Evan Evagora).

First Look Images At Star Trek: Picard Season 1's Penultimate Episode 1 of 5

Click to skip







MORE FROM THE WEB Click to zoom

The synopsis for the episode, meanwhile, teases danger from both sides. As well as the Romulans being on their tail, there’s also something unexpected to be learned about Coppelius’ inhabitants.

Following an unconventional and dangerous transit, Picard and the crew finally arrive at Soji’s home world, Coppelius. However, with Romulan warbirds on their tail, their arrival brings only greater danger as the crew discovers more than expected about the planet’s inhabitants.

As discussed before now, the title “Et in Arcadia Ego” may spell doom for one of the regular characters. The Latin phrase translates to “I too was in Arcadia” and is the name of a classical painting by Italian Baroque artist Givannia Francesco Barbieri. The “I” of the title refers to Death himself, with Arcadia being a land of paradise. It’s been theorized that Starfleet and the United Federation of Planets could represent Arcadia, meaning that death is coming for someone we know.

Star Trek: Picard is quickly drawing to a close, so be sure you don’t miss episode 1×09 this Thursday on CBS All Access.