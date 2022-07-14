Ms. Marvel star Iman Vellani will be fielding all of your most burning Marvel Cinematic Universe questions through a popular online forum Thursday.

Vellani will be hosting a Reddit Ask Me Anything event on July 14 at 11:30 a.m. PT. The AMA was announced on a separate Reddit post on the r/MarvelStudios subreddit, but the announcement did note it was not the AMA itself.

“Please find interesting and unique questions to ask her and as always be civil and make her feel welcome!” the announcement said.

From everything that we know so far about Vellani, she will surely have some interesting insights for an AMA such as this. That’s because, even before Marvel boss Kevin Feige selected her for the role of Kamala Khan, Vellani was a huge fan of the comic book character and a vocal fanatic of cinema.

Vellani is also a vocal fan of Brie Larson, who plays Carol Danvers, AKA Captain Marvel, in the MCU. However, Vellani offered a brutal Letterboxd review of the film Captain Marvel, awarding it only two out of five stars.

Luckily, Vellani did not have to compromise her high-minded movie tastes to be part of the show, Ms. Marvel, as it is currently the highest-rated Marvel TV show of all time, according to the review aggregate site Rotten Tomatoes. In fact, the show’s staggering 98 percent ranks even higher than the most highly rated Marvel movie thus far, with 2018’s Black Panther clocking in at 96 percent. That essentially makes Ms. Marvel the most highly critically-rated MCU anything thus far.

Get Ms. Marvel those questions queued and keep your eyes peeled on the r/MarvelStudios subreddit to participate in Vellani’s AMA at 11:30 a.m. PT.