Impatient ‘Hawkeye’ fans already demanding Yelena Belova

Fans have become so invested in the Marvel Cinematic Universe that when they find out an important character is being lined up for a new movie or TV show, they get it into their heads that they need to see them as soon as humanly possible.

The first two episodes of Hawkeye did a solid job of setting the stage, introducing audiences to Hailee Steinfeld’s Kate Bishop and establishing her backstory, before she found herself in the path of Jeremy Renner’s Clint Barton. We’ve also met the majority of the show’s major supporting players and how they fit into the narrative, with one notable exception.

As you can see from the reactions below, viewers are already demanding Black Widow‘s Yelena Belova, even though we’ve got no idea how big or small her role in the series is, or even how she factors into whatever plot Clint and Kate will end up attempting to foil.

It probably would have been much better had Marvel at least attempted to keep Florence Pugh’s involvement in Hawkeye under wraps, because then we wouldn’t need to deal with overzealous fans crying foul on Twitter that she didn’t show up five minutes into the premiere. Based on Black Widow‘s post-credits scene, though, it’ll almost certainly be worth the wait.