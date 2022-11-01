In a show full of CGI ‘House of the Dragon’ fans highlight its best and worst moments

Season one of House of the Dragon had multiple memorable moments that were enjoyed by fans. However, there were some parts of the show that looked questionable at best when presented on screen, without even including the “intentional darkness” in episode seven.

Fans on r/HouseOfTheDragon shared their thoughts on the show’s CGI and pinpointed the ones that look good or terrible in the show. While there were a variety of answers, there were moments that were mentioned by fans the most. Looking back, they might have a point.

Some of the show’s best CGI moments by fans were seeing Prince Aemond and Vhagar, especially in Storm’s End in episode 10, and seeing King Viserys’ body deteriorate throughout each episode. The same can’t be said when it came to the show’s worst CGI moments.

While there were a handful of answers that were submitted, such as the deer in episode three, there were two moments in the show that were mostly mentioned by fans. One was Princess Rhaenys and Meleys crashing King Aegon’s coronation, which is fair since not everyone enjoyed the writing in that episode. The second was Prince Daemon and Laena flying together in episode six.

Fans also pointed out that most of the scenes set on boats may not look as amazing as one hoped. Some could even tell that it was fake due to the lighting. Others pointed out the green screen used in the show and how that might not have been well-executed, hence why the ocean scenes may have looked terrible.

Despite the show’s flaws, it still received a fair amount of praise. Hopefully by season two, the show will receive a higher budget for visual effects. Or at least better lighting so viewers could see the nighttime scenes without cranking their brightness settings up to 11.

All episodes of House of the Dragon season one are now available to stream on HBO Max.