Warning: this article contains spoilers for season 1 of In From the Cold

In From the Cold has one of those log lines that seem absolutely insane at first, but manages to pull off its crazy premise with brilliance. The spy drama follows a divorced mother with a deadly secret: she was once a bio-engineered Russian spy and assassin sent to infiltrate the U.S, and has the ability to shape shift to blend into her surroundings. As the series begins, we discover that the CIA has found out about her identity, and has given her a choice of life in prison or working for the agency.

Over eight episodes, we got the chance to see how Jenny (the spy, played excellently by Margarita Levieva) came to gain her powers, while also being led through a high octane mystery with plenty of thrills. However, fans may be asking themselves if the show will be coming back for a second season, or if it will be yet another victim of the Netflix curse, especially as season 1 ended on a bit of a cliffhanger and a revalation that blew many viewers away. If you want to know more information about In From the Cold season 2, like if it will actually exist, then read on!

In From the Cold season 2: Has Netflix canceled or renewed the series?

Fans of Jenny will be both pleased and annoyed with this answer: we’re not really sure. The showrunners have said they have everything planned out for a second season, which would see the show mostly set in New York and also dive deeper into Jenny’s backstory. Netflix, however, hasn’t confirmed either way, despite the show hitting the top-10 most watched in multiple countries. And, given the huge reveal at the end (that Jenny’s mother was the one behind everything), you’d imagine people are keen to get a second season.

Normally the streaming giant does give pretty firm information about a show if it has been cancelled, but there’s been radio silence since about In From the Cold since it dropped nearly two years ago. In this case, we might argue that no news is good news, especially as Netflix is normally so trigger happy with the cancellation button. As it is, for now In From the Cold is one of many shows on the service that’s in a kind of limbo, but it’s not in the worst company, with hits like Russian Doll and Master of None alongside it.