Netflix Users Furious That Cursed Has Been Cancelled

Goodbye Cursed, how we hardly knew ye. At least the fans pouring one out for Netflix’s fantasy series had plenty of time to prepare themselves for the announcement that the big budget adaptation of Frank Miller and Tom Wheeler’s illustrated novel was facing the chopping block, with precisely no news regarding a second season being officially mentioned or even hinted at by the streamer over the last twelve months.

Of course, that doesn’t mean that supporters of the show aren’t pissed, but at least they’re not in the same position as those who found themselves over the moon when The Society and I Am Not Okay With This were handed renewals only to see the promise of new episodes snatched away. Or even wrestling dramedy GLOW, which got as far as shooting the first installment of Season 4 before having the plug pulled.

Needless to say though, coming hot on the heels of The Irregulars and Jupiter’s Legacy being tossed onto the scrapheap, subscribers aren’t best pleased with another splashy slice of small screen entertainment getting canceled, as you can see from the reactions below.

Use #SaveCursed. We want to hit up other streaming services as well as Netflix.

Cursed has fans to save this show. We need to be organized is all. — Brenda Lee (@Brenda39990236) July 10, 2021

Same, I'm so happy he hinted at nimulot 😁 but sad cause if Netflix would have renewed it, it means we could have seen nimulot on screen 😭 Praying to whatever is out there that Cursed gets saved! #SaveCursed 🙏🏻 — themultifanofall🦋 (@themultifano) July 10, 2021

@netflix You cancelled #Cursed and #MrIglesias?



Why do you invest time and money in these shows if you're only going to give up on them? — The Terrible Hook (@TheTerribleHook) July 10, 2021

it’s totally okay if you prefer the witcher, i simply got overwhelmed by my anger because cursed is/was my comfort show — -ˏ‵ aiden/clay 🙂 (@mikxhailo) July 10, 2021

Sucks!!



They cancelled #CursedNetflix witch l really like it somehow netflix lately cancelled a lot good tv series — aurora (@loriidk) July 10, 2021

Im so angry and disappointed that #CursedNetflix got cancelled. @netflix is such a backstabbing bitch — Sankta Elizabeth♡ (@dreamsAtsundown) July 10, 2021

@netflix So, yeah, I still send you money every month. But that's getting harder with every cancellation of a good show (and there have been many). The latest is Cursed. What the actual HELL!?? 1/2 — No, not that Jeff Ford (@jalanford) July 10, 2021

It's bad that Netflix hasn't officially said anything about Cursed's cancellation themselves but I'm also a bit disappointed we haven't heard anything from Mr. Wheeler yet either. I would love to know why it was cancelled and if there will be a second book atleast 🥺 #SaveCursed — themultifanofall🦋 (@themultifano) July 10, 2021

So who will pick up this show? I’m quite pissed that this was canceled. Canceling netflix at this point. Not worth getting invested into anything they produce anymore. — CryptoKnight 🧲🌋 (@AbhLafiel) July 10, 2021

By any typical metrics, Cursed was hardly a can’t-miss project that promised to redefine the landscape of television as we knew it, but it was still a really fun show while it lasted. A female-driven spin on Arthurian lore than even managed to sneak in some timely sociopolitical subtext about gender norms, religious fanaticism and societal oppression in among the monster battles and swords-and-sorcery tropes was a big swing that ultimately turned out to be a miss after Katherine Langford’s Nimue and the supporting cast were released from their contracts, but we can at least expect the petition demanding Netflix reverse their decision to land any day now.