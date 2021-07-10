Netflix Users Furious That Cursed Has Been Cancelled
Goodbye Cursed, how we hardly knew ye. At least the fans pouring one out for Netflix’s fantasy series had plenty of time to prepare themselves for the announcement that the big budget adaptation of Frank Miller and Tom Wheeler’s illustrated novel was facing the chopping block, with precisely no news regarding a second season being officially mentioned or even hinted at by the streamer over the last twelve months.
Of course, that doesn’t mean that supporters of the show aren’t pissed, but at least they’re not in the same position as those who found themselves over the moon when The Society and I Am Not Okay With This were handed renewals only to see the promise of new episodes snatched away. Or even wrestling dramedy GLOW, which got as far as shooting the first installment of Season 4 before having the plug pulled.
Needless to say though, coming hot on the heels of The Irregulars and Jupiter’s Legacy being tossed onto the scrapheap, subscribers aren’t best pleased with another splashy slice of small screen entertainment getting canceled, as you can see from the reactions below.
By any typical metrics, Cursed was hardly a can’t-miss project that promised to redefine the landscape of television as we knew it, but it was still a really fun show while it lasted. A female-driven spin on Arthurian lore than even managed to sneak in some timely sociopolitical subtext about gender norms, religious fanaticism and societal oppression in among the monster battles and swords-and-sorcery tropes was a big swing that ultimately turned out to be a miss after Katherine Langford’s Nimue and the supporting cast were released from their contracts, but we can at least expect the petition demanding Netflix reverse their decision to land any day now.
Source: Twitter
