The Internet Can’t Get Enough Of Netflix’s Big New Fantasy Show

Netflix‘s new original series Cursed debuted today to middling reviews, but the folks on the internet seem to love this iteration of the Arthurian legend.

Starring Katherine Langford as Nimue, the Lady of the Lake, the new show is a retelling of the stories surrounding King Arthur, but this time, it will be through the perspective of the mythical entity. As you may know, there are several different renditions of the Matter of Britain, each depicting Nimue in a different light. In some, she is an enchantress hellbent on destroying the line of Pendragons and the legendary state of Camelot. In others, she’s an ally of Arthur and Merlin in their quest to unite the divided kingdoms. And now, this new show depicts the Lady of the Lake like you’ve never seen her before.

Cursed is basically a coming-of-age story that heavily ties into the Arthurian legend, but one that doesn’t shy away from altering several well-established facts about the mythology. For one thing, the new live-action fantasy series pits Nimue against King Uther’s knights but shows Arthur as simply a mercenary. Forming an unlikely alliance, Nimue and Arthur then go on a quest to find Merlin and deliver Excalibur to him.

The show has thus far received mixed reactions from critics, though it seems that many users online can’t get enough of the first season. And here are just some of the things that people have had to say about Cursed after its debut:

watch cursed on netflix omg — ˚₊✩‧₊ 𝔇i. (@SILKC4LS) July 17, 2020

Watching Cursed on Netflix. Kathrine Langford looks nice, I'll be curious to see if you acting ability holds up. Not sure about the actor playing Arthur. Doesn't seem very charismatic and is kind of effeminate. Maybe he'll grow into his role? Gustaf Skarsgård is on point. — John Q. Spartan (@JohnQSpartan) July 17, 2020

Cursed on netflix yeyy — Shania (@Shanialouuu) July 17, 2020

the show Cursed on Netflix basically reminds me of a female Witcher — Max | BLM (@max_franciss) July 17, 2020

Netflix has a gem with #Cursed — ✊🏾 (@AvocadoToastFC) July 17, 2020

starting cursed on netflix, yaaaaas — chester is immortal (@octaviaargent) July 17, 2020

cursed is on netflix yesssss sirrrrrr — faith (@treacheroushs) July 17, 2020

Needs to be renewed right now #CursedNetflix https://t.co/2bN8fgxZq5 — Tia Fabi (@TC_Stark) July 17, 2020

Did i just binge watch the entire first season of "Cursed"?

Yes i did

And i regret nothing

Awaiting season 2#CursedNetflix — Sara (@AssouadSarah) July 17, 2020

this new netflix show @CursedNetflix is really good — Brianne Patrice (@briannepatrice_) July 17, 2020

#CursedNetflix is so unique! Also I love just Gustaf Skarsgård 🤷‍♀️ — Sina (@TravellingSina) July 17, 2020

If like us you can’t remember the last time that a half-decent adaptation of the Arthurian legend came out, Netflix’s Cursed will be right up your alley. Granted, a lot of critics are saying that the show fails to stick the landing, but the platform’s subscribers seem to think that it’s certainly worth a watch.

Have you had the opportunity to check out the new Netflix series, though? If so, let us know your thoughts in the usual place below.