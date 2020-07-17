Home / tv

The Internet Can’t Get Enough Of Netflix’s Big New Fantasy Show

By
Netflix‘s new original series Cursed debuted today to middling reviews, but the folks on the internet seem to love this iteration of the Arthurian legend.

Starring Katherine Langford as Nimue, the Lady of the Lake, the new show is a retelling of the stories surrounding King Arthur, but this time, it will be through the perspective of the mythical entity. As you may know, there are several different renditions of the Matter of Britain, each depicting Nimue in a different light. In some, she is an enchantress hellbent on destroying the line of Pendragons and the legendary state of Camelot. In others, she’s an ally of Arthur and Merlin in their quest to unite the divided kingdoms. And now, this new show depicts the Lady of the Lake like you’ve never seen her before.

Cursed is basically a coming-of-age story that heavily ties into the Arthurian legend, but one that doesn’t shy away from altering several well-established facts about the mythology. For one thing, the new live-action fantasy series pits Nimue against King Uther’s knights but shows Arthur as simply a mercenary. Forming an unlikely alliance, Nimue and Arthur then go on a quest to find Merlin and deliver Excalibur to him.

The show has thus far received mixed reactions from critics, though it seems that many users online can’t get enough of the first season. And here are just some of the things that people have had to say about Cursed after its debut:

Cursed

If like us you can’t remember the last time that a half-decent adaptation of the Arthurian legend came out, Netflix’s Cursed will be right up your alley. Granted, a lot of critics are saying that the show fails to stick the landing, but the platform’s subscribers seem to think that it’s certainly worth a watch.

Have you had the opportunity to check out the new Netflix series, though? If so, let us know your thoughts in the usual place below.

