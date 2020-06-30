Watch: Dazzling New Trailer For Netflix Fantasy Show Cursed

After their adaptation of The Witcher took the world by surprise by becoming the most popular TV series on the planet for a while, Netflix are now making a concerted effort to establish themselves as a major player when it comes to fantasy content. And why wouldn’t they?

With Game of Thrones behind us, folks are crying out for something to fill the hole, especially with Geralt’s second run of adventures not set to premiere for a while yet. And so, the streaming giant has listened to our cries and have now got something in the works which looks to be the perfect answer for those craving new and fresh material from the genre.

We’re talking, of course, about Cursed, based on the illustrated novel of the same name by Frank Miller and Tom Wheeler and set to premiere on Netflix on July 17th. We already got a very tantalizing trailer for the show just a few weeks back but now, the company has dropped another new look at their highly anticipated project, and it’s downright dazzling.

Teasing a series that has an epic scope and tons of style and flair, Cursed appears to be the perfect little treat for the summer, one that will no doubt be binged by many. After all, it’s not like there’s much in the way of new content coming to cinemas, so a big budget fantasy tale like this will surely be appreciated.

For those unfamiliar with Cursed, it’s an Arthurian tale that’s sort of an origin story for the Lady in the Lake, who will one day pass the sword Excalibur to Arthur. Until that moment comes, though, she’s Nimue, a young woman who’s granted the power of the aforementioned weapon. As Netflix’s summary further explains, “over the course of her journey, Nimue will become a symbol of courage and rebellion against the terrifying Red Paladins, and their complicit King Uther.”

Of course, the King Arthur story has been done to death in recent years and the last few stabs at it haven’t performed terribly well critically or commercially, but Netflix seem sure that their female-driven riff on it will be a hit and be able to capture audiences around the world. We’ll find out if they’re right when Cursed debuts on the platform on July 17th.