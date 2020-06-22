The Witcher Confirmed To Begin Filming Again In August

Netflix has officially confirmed that filming for the second season of The Witcher will recommence this August to ensure that the White Wolf of Rivia and his fans will be reunited in time.

With the current coronavirus pandemic shutting down the entertainment industry and halting production on almost every TV show and movie, it was unclear whether the streaming juggernaut could continue work on some of its highly acclaimed and anticipated original series. The Witcher, based on the novels of Andrzej Sapkowski, was no exception to this rule. If nothing else, Lauren S. Hissrich’s crew were even more likely to contract the disease since one of the new additions in the upcoming season tested positive for COVID-19 earlier on in 2020. As such, Netflix sent everyone home indefinitely, leaving us wondering if season 2 would even make it into 2021.

Well, we have some good news for fans of the stoic Geralt of Rivia, as the company has officially confirmed via the show’s official Twitter account that the Witcher of Kaer Morhen and the rest of his companions will return to set on August 17th to continue working on the upcoming chapter. Though the announcement itself seems more like something the bard Jaskier would write on an off-day than something from a representative, it manages to get the point across well enough.

I’m dusting off my lute and quill,

I have some news, some mead to spill:

After all the months we’ve been apart

It’s time for production to restart.

The Witcher and his bard – who’s flawless,

Will reunite on set 17 August. — The Witcher (@witchernetflix) June 22, 2020

As for what we can expect in season 2, well, the showrunner has promised to get rid of the convoluted timelines and try to focus on a more linear approach to the narrative. What’s more, the writers wish to explore the relationship between Geralt and Ciri, not to mention his strange bond with Yennefer of Vengerberg. If that’s not enough to get your blood pumping, Vesemir and the rest of the Witchers will also join the story. And yes, there’ll be plenty of Jaskier aka Dandelion in there as well.

Tell us, though, what are you expectations for the next season of The Witcher? As usual, you can let us know your thoughts in the comments section below.