The Witcher Season 2 Halts Production Over Coronavirus Concerns

Netflix’s The Witcher is the latest in a long line of entertainment properties to be affected by the Coronavirus.

Despite previous reports from reliable fan site Redenian Intelligence that production would continue despite the current climate, that now no longer appears to be true. As is to be expected when faced with a rapidly spreading pandemic, circumstances can change at the drop of a hat and filming schedules certainly aren’t immune to the resulting disruption caused.

Earlier today, Redenain Intelligence reported that emails have since been sent to cast and crew members informing them that production for The Witcher season 2 has been halted for the next fortnight at a minimum, with further extensions to downtime likely if the situation doesn’t improve.

That being the case, it’s impossible to say at this time how much of an effect the delay will have on the show’s scheduled return to TV screens, though needless to say, fans will want to brace themselves for a later-than-expected release date. Showrunners had been hesitant to provide a specific launch window beyond sometime in 2021 prior to the Coronavirus outbreak, of course, so we likely won’t know how much of an effect the ongoing timeout will have on internal projections.

Geralt of Rivia actor and central star Henry Cavill recently confirmed that The Witcher season 2 was full steam ahead with filming due to begin imminently in the UK. The island nation has recorded in excess of 1,000 confirmed cases of the Coronavirus and, while not as badly hit as mainland Europe, is expected to record many more as the weeks progress.

On a lighter note, however, developer of The Witcher games, CD Projekt RED, recently confirmed that a new installment in the series is due to enter development immediately following the release of this year’s Cyberpunk 2077. See here for all the details.