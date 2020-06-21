The Witcher EP Explains How Geralt And Ciri Will Change Each Other In Season 2

The second season of Netflix’s The Witcher has halted production amid the current pandemic, but that hasn’t stopped showrunner Lauren S. Hissrich from teasing fans with the elements that play into the next chapter of Geralt’s story.

Now that the new live-action adaptation of the fantasy series has put the convoluted timelines of the first run behind it, we’ll have a much more linear narrative in the upcoming season, featuring both Geralt and Ciri as they start their new life together in Kaer Morhen. Alas, with the COVID-19 pandemic shutting down the entertainment industry, it’s still unclear whether we’ll get the next season by 2021. Still, over the past few months, the producers have really gone out of their way to keep the spark of fan participation and hype alive, releasing little snippets and teasing us about what to expect from the next page in the chronicles of the White Wolf and his Child of Elder Blood.

But how will Ciri and Geralt’s inner dynamic play out? Well, Hissrich recently touched on the subject in an interview with The Wrap, saying:

“What I think is really fun about Geralt and Ciri is they are the most unexpected family you can imagine. You have a witcher whose sole job is to kill things for money and you have a little girl who is trying to escape her past and it’s like, how do they come together? And to me, one of the most fun things we get to explore in Season 2 now is how they get to change and shift each other,” she revealed.

Hissrich also explained why she looks forward to seeing the two getting to know each other and grow as father and daughter, stating:

“Coming out of Season 1, you have a pretty good sense of who Ciri is, you have a pretty good sense of who Geralt is,” She continued. “And now we get to throw that all in a blender and see what happens when two people who are completely different have to be forced together in circumstances. And I think it’s really fun. It’s not always pretty. They will argue. They will fight. It will be two strangers coming together for the first time and being told, ‘Nope, you’re gonna be together forever.’ I think that their growth together into being a father and daughter is one of my favorite parts of the series.”

As the druids of the Brokilon Forest would say, the two-edged blade of destiny is now complete and there only remains the consequences that the world of the Continent will have to bear. And as the story delves deeper into the relationship between Geralt of Rivia and Cirilla Fiona, the morality of the former and the recklessness of the latter will bring about the Time of Contempt, as the Cintran Princess prophecized in the first season.

But tell us, what do you expect to see from Henry Cavill’s Geralt and Freya Allan’s Ciri in The Witcher season 2? Let us know in the usual place below.