The Witcher Season 2 Will Introduce Geralt’s Fellow Monster Hunters

With news of The Witcher reportedly resuming production on its second season soon, fans of the series are eager to see what’s next for Geralt of Rivia. And in an interview with The Wrap, showrunner Lauren Schmidt Hissrich revealed a few interesting details about the upcoming season.

For one, we’ll finally get to meet Geralt’s family, but that doesn’t mean we’ll be seeing his biological parents. Hissrich says that we’ll be introduced to more Witchers, including Geralt’s mentor Vesemir (played by Kim Bodnia from Killing Eve) and his brothers-in-arms from the monster-hunting order. Oh, and Roach is back, too!

“When I talk about ‘The Witcher,’ I always talk about how these three characters coming together — Geralt, Ciri and Yennefer — they come together as a family. It’s the most important part of the series for me. And when you start to imagine someone’s family, you also need to understand their family of origin. Sometimes that’s a mother and father, sometimes that’s blood relatives. For Geralt, it’s his brothers, it’s the brotherhood of the witchers. So I’m really excited to get back in and meet Vesemir, his father figure, for the first time and all of these men that he was raised with since he was seven years old.”

The White Wolf will be joined by fellow Witchers Coen (played by Yasen Atour), Lambert (played by Paul Bullion) and Eskel (played by Thue Ersted Rasmussen). Other newcomers include Game of Thrones alum Kristofer Hivju as Nivellen, Agnes Born as Vereena, Aisha Fabienne Ross as Lydia and Mecia Simson as Francesca. Of course, Anya Chalotra and Freya Allan will reprise their roles as Yennefer and Ciri, and we’ll finally get to see their worlds collide with Geralt’s as the story moves forward.

In regards to the plot, Hissrich said that the narrative won’t jump between characters across timelines like it did in the first season. So, we can all breathe a collective sigh of relief, as it sure sounds like the writers heard our pleas for a more streamlined narrative arc.

In any case, Netflix already have a bonafide hit on its hands in The Witcher, with the show being watched by 76 million households in its first month. And a stronger outing in season 2 could truly guarantee the longevity of the franchise.