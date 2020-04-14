Game of Thrones alum Kristopher Hivju had recently joined the cast of The Witcher to play a role in the second season of the fantasy show, but unfortunately, he and his wife both tested positive for the COVID-19 and quarantined themselves at home to fight the disease.

We all know Hivju for portraying Jon Snow’s biggest brother-in-arms, Tormund Giantsbane. But the actor recently found a new fantasy home in the upcoming chapter of Netflix’s The Witcher. He’s set to appear as Nivellen, a cursed man who turns into a monster and kills people without really intending to. While we don’t have any more details on his role as of now, we’re glad to see that former Game of Thrones cast members are doing well for themselves even after HBO’s show came to an end last year.

Hivju was one of the major celebrities to contract the disease in the early days of the outbreak in Europe and North America. Shortly after, Netflix did what every other studio and distributor had done by shutting down production on the second season.

Estimates currently claim that as many as 2 million people have contracted the deadly virus, but for those who’re self-isolating at home with little hope to go on in these dark days, Hivju just took to Instagram to share some good news and reveal that he’s fully recovered from the novel coronavirus and is now symptom-free.

Sharing the photo you see above, here’s what the actor had to say about his experience with the infectious disease in a new Instagram post:

“Hi! We are fully recovered and in good health after I was infected by the Coronavirus, and most likely my wife @grymolvaerhivju. After several weeks in quarantine, and also a couple more indoors after beeing free of all symptoms, we are finally safe and sound. We were lucky to only have mild symptoms of the COVID-19. We send our love and thoughts to all of the people where the virus has hit much harder, and to everyone who has lost their loved ones due to the Coronavirus. Thank you for all of your support, and please remember to stay vigilant and keep your distance, wash your hands, and most of all; take care of each other in this strange time. Lots of love from us #takecare @panoramaagency”

It’s still early to say when Netflix will get the opportunity to resume work on The Witcher, but we’re glad that the former Game of Thrones star is in good health after his lengthy battle with the novel coronavirus.