The Witcher Season 2 May Be Adding Game Of Thrones Star

True to Andrzej Sapkowski’s beloved saga, Netflix’s hit series The Witcher is stuffed full of intriguing characters and better yet is that there will be many more new faces that viewers will be introduced to in season 2.

At least, that’s according to showrunner Lauren S. Hissrich, who stressed that while the next run will still largely center on Geralt, Yennefer, Ciri, and their intertwining fates, we’ll also get to meet some beloved characters from the books who we haven’t seen on screen yet. And with production already underway on season 2, it seems casting is now heating up.

GameRant reports that Kristofer Hivju, who played Tormund Giantsbane in Game of Thrones, may be boarding the cast of The Witcher. Though Netflix has yet to make any sort of official announcement, a crew member from the show has shared on Instagram that he’s now scouting locations for the next batch of episodes and in his post, he tagged stars Henry Cavill and Anya Chalotra, as well as Hivju. Not only that, but Hivju has also started following the various Witcher accounts on social media.

The Witcher BTS Photos Show Jaskier With His Classic Hat 1 of 6

Click to skip









MORE FROM THE WEB Click to zoom

Of course, this could all mean nothing, but in all likelihood, we suspect that the actor is, at the very least, in talks with Netflix to potentially appear in season 2. And speculation currently points to him possibly portraying the role of Nivellen, a “man who was cursed to look like a bear.”

After all, it’s been reported that Nivellen’s story, “A Grain of Truth,” will be adapted in the next run, so we already know he’ll show up. And when he does, it might just be Kristofer Hivju playing him.

But tell us, would you like to see the Game of Thrones fan favorite board The Witcher? And if so, which role do you think he’d be best suited for? Have your say in the comments section down below.