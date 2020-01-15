The Witcher Showrunner Promises To Add New Characters To Season 2

True to Andrzej Sapkowski’s epic novel saga, Netflix’s recent adaptation of The Witcher is packed to the rafters with intriguing characters. And there will be many more new faces added to season 2.

That’s according to series showrunner Lauren S. Hissrich, who recently hosted a Reddit AMA to talk all things Witcher – from the fate of the Northern Kingdoms to Geralt of Rivia.

Hissrich didn’t name names, per se, but she did stress that The Witcher season 2 will still largely center on Geralt, Yennefer, Ciri, and their intertwining fates. What we do know, however, is that the show’s second installment will be more linear than the first, which hopped between multiple time periods as it thrust viewers into Sapkowski’s barbaric world of monsters and magic.

Via Reddit:

Yes, you can always introduce more characters as you go along in a show. We’ll be doing that as well — there’s a whole new set of fun characters coming in S2. But it was important to me that from the very beginning, the audience know that this story is about Geralt, yes, but it’s also about Yennefer and about Ciri and — most importantly — about what happens when they find each other and become a family.

Following an overly successful 8-episode debut, you’d imagine that Netflix would be quick to reassemble the troops for season 2. Well, not quite. We learned recently that The Witcher season 2 won’t be on our screens until 2021 at the earliest, which, truth be told, lends Lauren S. Hissrich and her team plenty of time to create the next chapter in this epic saga.

Besides, with upwards of seven seasons reportedly mapped out, Netflix clearly views The Witcher as something of a TV marathon (and definitely not a sprint), as we follow the adventures of Geralt, Ciri, Yennefer, and all the many new faces set to enter the fray by 2021.