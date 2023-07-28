Marvel’s Secret Invasion turned out to be a disappointment for many reasons, especially when you consider how strong and grounded it started out. Now, a director for the show is hinting that the one thing that gave the show stakes, before it inevitably reverted to another CGI-filled battle sequence, could be reversed.

If there’s one thing that makes the MCU feel like it is a franchise unafraid of taking storytelling risks, it is when permanent character deaths occur. Just think of how collectively heartbroken we all are, even to this day, for Scarlett Johansson’s Black Widow and Tony Stark’s Iron Man after their demise in Avengers: Endgame. A similarly severe sendoff also took place in Secret Invasion with the deaths of Cobie Smulders’ Maria Hill and Ben Mendelsohn’s Talos.

However, a new remark from Secret Invasion director Ali Selim now casts both character deaths into question. In an interview with Entertainment Weekly, Selim said:

“I don’t know what’s going to happen to Maria Hill or Talos. They’re dead. One is burned, and the other is buried. But in the MCU, anything can happen. So, where are they going to end up? I don’t know.”

Granted, this is a seemingly innocuous remark on the surface. For all intents and purposes, it could very well be that Maria and Talos will remain dead for the rest of the MCU. However, it is important to consider Selim has previously hinted at revelations about Don Cheadle’s Rhodey that may come to light in Armor Wars, as we previously reported. Given this fact, it’s entirely possible he has a working knowledge of other plot points to come in the MCU and that this remark about Maria and Talos is a self-aware wink to fans.