If you watched television from 1989-96, you likely saw American Gladiators at one point. The competition game show pitted regular people against chiseled and sweaty blocks of sentient athleticism and produced an international spinoff in the U.K. While a new version of the mother show remains in development, it appears the Gladiators foreign version will be back on the air first.

Variety reported news of the revival heading to BBC One today. The initial version of this show aired from 1992-2000 and had a similar format to the American version, and those behind the new spin are not intending to shake things up too much. There will be fresh games, but classic challenges will return, and at the end of each episode, those still standing will still face off in The Eliminator obstacle course from the bygone eras where the person who finished the fastest walked away as the show’s winner.

There will be 11 episodes and the BBC will reveal exact broadcast details later. BBC representative Kate Phillips says viewers will see something unlike anything else they have had the opportunity to view on a Saturday night, and nothing is guaranteed results-wise.

“Will contenders have the will and the skill to succeed against our mighty new gladiators? You’ll have to tune in to find out!”

The original American Gladiators is available to watch now for free on Pluto TV. Gladiators, on the other hand, does not appear to be available anywhere though a fan site does exist with extensive documentation and discussion about the TV series. The American version, which is intended to feature professional wrestlers, remains in the dark of development at this moment.