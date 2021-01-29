The Internet’s Freaking Out Over This Week’s WandaVision

WandaVision has spent three episodes accurately parodying unfunny sitcoms, so it’s a relief that today’s outing finally moved the story forward a bit. “We Interrupt This Program” was mostly set outside of Wanda’s sitcom reality, showing us S.W.O.R.D.’s attempts to understand the mysterious phenomenon that has apparently consumed a town and abducted various New Jersey residents.

We saw the likes of Kat Denning’s Darcy and Randall Park’s Jimmy Woo watching “WandaVision” and trying to puzzle out what it means, eventually realizing that Wanda Maximoff is the source of the show and that she has some level of conscious control over the mini-universe. The story ended at the same place as the third episode (with Monica Rambeau being spat out of Westview into the real world), but at least now we have a better idea of what’s going on.

Along the way, we got a cool look at what it was like when those snapped by Thanos reappeared, some backstory on Monica (and a very brief voice cameo by Captain Marvel) and a hallucination of a disturbing ‘zombie’ Vision. The episode seems to be going down well with fans, too, though there is some disappointment that the rumored cameos by Quicksilver or Ultron are yet to happen.

In any case, see below for just some of the reactions on Twitter:

I CAN'T BELIEVE I SAW THE DEAD WALKING ROBOT!! #WandaVision pic.twitter.com/U4KRZg9r1P — venus (@gorgeousv_) January 29, 2021

New episode of WandaVision was great. I loved seeing the events through SWORD´s POV and catching up with Lieutenant Trouble was nice. The snap thing was perfect, best we´ve seen its impact and effect on people. Awesome. #WandaVision #Wanda #TheVision #MonicaRambeau #Marvel #MCU — Pavol Matula (@pavol_matula) January 29, 2021

Holy Sh*t!!! @wandavision episode 4 is 🤯🤯🤯

I’ve been gasping and “Oh My God!-ing” more times than all the previous episodes combined! #WandaVision This is the first episode that starts to tie up the first 3 and make everything make sense! — Jett Pe (@jettpe) January 29, 2021

Marvel needs an award for this series honestly #WandaVision — Gidëon (@Giddy_HF) January 29, 2021

don’t think i took a breath for the entire 4th episode of #WandaVision oh my god??? — Saad 🥀 (@SaadiaSharif) January 29, 2021

This series is probably one of the best written programmes (along with The Mandalorian) we’ve had in a long time! @DisneyPlusUK are stepping up their game and other streaming services need to take note! #WandaVision — Ayliesh Chaplin (@Aylieshh) January 29, 2021

How did #WandaVision take two side characters – not just side characters, but *comedic* side characters – and handle them with more respect and dignity than the Russo Brothers handled whole main characters in Infinity War/Endgame? While keeping them in-character. — Clockwork Librarian (@Jon_S_84) January 29, 2021

it’s been 3 hours and i still can’t get the image of vision out of my head. that shit actually scared me so much — em (@starlitbrooklyn) January 29, 2021

women will literally create an alternate universe where she’s starring in a sitcom with her dead lover instead of going to therapy #WandaVision — you-se (@usedcha) January 29, 2021

I JUST WATCHED WANDAVISION OH MY FUCJING GOD — tent no seg zone (@91BETTXR) January 29, 2021

Finally some answers! I adore this show #WandaVision — Declan Williams (@declanwilli94) January 29, 2021

With almost half the season now aired, WandaVision has established its weird premise and we have an idea of where the story might be heading next. There are five more episodes to come and judging by the trailers and pre-release information, we’re going to see the show imitate 80s, 90s and 2000s era sitcoms. It appears that from now on, S.W.O.R.D. will be trying to bring Wanda back to reality, though she seems to be very firmly attached to the perfect world she’s created around her, so they’re in for a fight.

I really hope the series moves a little more quickly in subsequent episodes, though, as it feels like WandaVision has taken a lot of time to arrive at the point where the story actually begins.