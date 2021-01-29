Home / tv

The Internet’s Freaking Out Over This Week’s WandaVision

WandaVision has spent three episodes accurately parodying unfunny sitcoms, so it’s a relief that today’s outing finally moved the story forward a bit. “We Interrupt This Program” was mostly set outside of Wanda’s sitcom reality, showing us S.W.O.R.D.’s attempts to understand the mysterious phenomenon that has apparently consumed a town and abducted various New Jersey residents.

We saw the likes of Kat Denning’s Darcy and Randall Park’s Jimmy Woo watching “WandaVision” and trying to puzzle out what it means, eventually realizing that Wanda Maximoff is the source of the show and that she has some level of conscious control over the mini-universe. The story ended at the same place as the third episode (with Monica Rambeau being spat out of Westview into the real world), but at least now we have a better idea of what’s going on.

Along the way, we got a cool look at what it was like when those snapped by Thanos reappeared, some backstory on Monica (and a very brief voice cameo by Captain Marvel) and a hallucination of a disturbing ‘zombie’ Vision. The episode seems to be going down well with fans, too, though there is some disappointment that the rumored cameos by Quicksilver or Ultron are yet to happen.

In any case, see below for just some of the reactions on Twitter:

With almost half the season now aired, WandaVision has established its weird premise and we have an idea of where the story might be heading next. There are five more episodes to come and judging by the trailers and pre-release information, we’re going to see the show imitate 80s, 90s and 2000s era sitcoms. It appears that from now on, S.W.O.R.D. will be trying to bring Wanda back to reality, though she seems to be very firmly attached to the perfect world she’s created around her, so they’re in for a fight.

I really hope the series moves a little more quickly in subsequent episodes, though, as it feels like WandaVision has taken a lot of time to arrive at the point where the story actually begins.

