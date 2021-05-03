Invincible Creator Says The Show May Run For 5 To 7 More Seasons

Amazon’s animated superhero show Invincible was renewed for seasons 2 and 3 just recently, and it seems that we may be getting a great deal more than that, considering recent comments by comic book creator Robert Kirkman. The author, who wrote 144 issues of the written version of Invincible, told ScreenRant that he has storylines for at least five to seven additional blocks of episodes.

Here’s what Kirkman had to say about his ambitious plans for the program:

“We have a rough road map of where different storylines fall and how the different seasons would begin and end, but it varies depending on how much we want to work in and how much we don’t want to work in. I could see this going for somewhere between five to seven seasons, depending. It’s not something that’s set in stone; it could go much longer than that, and it could go much less than that. Who knows? But there’s a potential there for us to do 100 seasons of the show.”

With a look closely modelled on the original artwork of the long-running Image release, Invincible sees Steven Yeun voice Mark Grayson, a young guy coming into his superpowers, dealing with his father Omni-Man, the most powerful man on the planet.

Boasting an extensive cast, the series has violence and shocking moments to rival fellow Amazon hit The Boys, and has received critical acclaim and support from fans. Seth Rogen and Evan Goldberg are some of the names behind the show, and have been reported as developing a live-action adaptation of the same source material since 2017, meaning we could be seeing considerably more from the property going forward.

Given Kirkman’s confidence in being able to spin out plots for years, albeit probably not for the one hundred instalments that he teasingly referenced, we’d imagine that Amazon want to build a franchise comparable to those enjoyed by their rivals at Netflix or Disney Plus. And with a similar scope for established stories and characters to adapt as on Kirkman’s The Walking Dead, the producers will certainly be able to draw from a deep well of mythology.

For now, though, the news of Invincible‘s renewal just demonstrates how much audiences have already fallen for its world of morally dubious superheroes and family tensions.