‘Invincible’ stars Khary Payton and Ross Marquand say recording for season three is underway

Stars of Amazon Prime Video’s Invincible say recording for season three of the animated superhero show is already underway, despite season two having yet to premiere on the streaming service.

Khary Payton and Ross Marquand took the stage for a fan Q&A panel at Rose City Comic Con in Portland, Oregon Friday to talk about their roles in two beloved shows from the mind of comic book writer Robert Kirkman – the aforementioned Invincible and AMC’s The Walking Dead, and We Got This Covered was in the audience to document it.

When one fan asked what the actors’ favorite parts of working on Invincible was, Marquand said “every part.” After asking audience members whether they’ve watched it yet, with many responding in the affirmative, he said, “OK good. That show is so good.”

Marquand, who plays The Immortal in the show, then went on to give an update as to the production of the subsequent seasons, revealing that the actors had just finished recording for season two “a month or two ago.”

“We just started recording season three,” he added.

However, just because the actors are making significant progress on recording their vocal performances for the show, that doesn’t necessarily mean there isn’t a whole lot more that must go into both seasons before they can be released to the public, as Payton pointed out in a remark giving a nod to Invincible‘s 2D hand drawn animation style.

“Yep. It’s happening, man. Somebody’s got a cramp in their forearm because they are drawing as fast as they possibly can. But yeah, yeah. It’s a process, but it’s coming, It’s coming.”

Payton, who plays Black Samson in Invincible, went on to explain that it was thanks to positive reception from fans that not only a second but a third were both given the OK for production.

“And thankfully you guys, you know, really supported the show in season one. So they greenlit two seasons, one after another. So I’m excited that that story’s going to be told and keep moving forward.”

Twitter: Announce Season 2, you cowards

InvincibleHQ: How about Seasons 2 AND 3?!?!?!? pic.twitter.com/lWCSGbNTka — INVINCIBLE (@InvincibleHQ) April 29, 2021

Payton went on to explain that his favorite part from season one was when The Immortal’s head was cut off. When Marquand jokingly said “Spoiler alert,” someone in the audience proclaimed, “Nice spoiler Ruffalo!”

Rather than being offended, Payton said it was “the biggest compliment I’ve ever been given” to be compared to Mark Ruffalo, who is famous for spoiling plot details in Marvel Cinematic Universe films.

You can expect more Rose City Comic Con coverage by WGTC in the coming days.