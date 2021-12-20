‘Iron Fist’ star addresses a potential return to the MCU

If you’ve fired up Disney Plus or gone anywhere near a theater since Wednesday, then you’ll be fully aware that some major returns, reprisals and guest appearances have significantly shaken up the Marvel Cinematic Universe, and the floodgates may well have been opened.

Now that Vincent D’Onofrio’s Kingpin is officially back in the fold following the briefest of glimpses at the end of Hawkeye‘s fifth episode, speculation will almost inevitably increase that more former Netflix residents will follow suit. While Jon Bernthal’s Punisher and Krysten Ritter’s Jessica Jones would be near the top of everyone’s list, there won’t be much love for Iron Fist.

Regarded as the weakest of the Defenders lineup by quite some distance, there isn’t much enthusiasm from the fanbase over seeing any alumni from Danny Rand’s solo show coming back. However, Jessica Henwick’s Colleen Wing would be a solid addition, and the actress addressed the possibility in an interview with SyFy.

“I’m so torn… on the one hand yes, because I loved her and I put so much work into her. And she is one of those characters I tried to protect so hard. I felt really passionate about her story. So yes… I would love to revisit her and get back into her head… on the other hand, we left her in a great place. She’s paired up with Misty, she’s got that going on, she’s got her powers, she seems to be good at it… she’s living her best life. And I know if we bring her back, we have to bring her into conflict. I just want her to have her happy ending.”

What’s interesting is that Henwick revealed she turned down Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings in favor of The Matrix Resurrections, although it was never made clear if that would have seen her back as Colleen or re-debuting as somebody else. She’s hardly opposed to the notion, though, so it can’t be ruled out that she’ll be back in one form or another.