Is a ‘Shameless’ season 12 on the way, or is the series done for good?

Fiona could still come back. Right, guys? Right?!
Carolyn Jenkins
Carolyn Jenkins
Published: Apr 5, 2024 11:08 am
Emmy Rossum in Showtime's 'Shameless'
Image via Showtime

American adaptations of British TV shows don’t always stand the test of time. Unless, of course, you’re Shameless.

Premiering in 2011, the Showtime dramedy followed the lives of the humble Gallagher family living on the South Side of Chicago. The eldest Gallagher, Fiona (Emmy Rossum) is tasked with taking care of her five siblings in the wake of her father, Frank’s (William H. Macy) alcoholism and their mother’s abandonment. At only 21, Fiona takes on too much responsibility, but her love for her siblings shoves her into this maternal role.

The show lasted for 11 seasons, an impressive number considering its lead left for the last couple of seasons. Fiona’s departure was a blow, but you can’t say there weren’t enough characters to fill out the cast list. Frank would always be a liability to the family, and the younger kids would always have a myriad of shenanigans to get into. Shameless was a hit for the network, and in typical fashion for Showtime, it didn’t want to let go of this cash cow. The last season concluded in 2021, but in this current era of streaming, there’s always the possibility it could be revived.

Will Shameless continue?

Lip - Shameless
Image via Showtime

A decade of content is not too shabby for any serialized drama. There’s only so much pain and suffering the Gallaghers can experience in their lifetimes. And by virtue of how the series operates, that’s what the show would continue to demonstrate if it continued. The thesis of the series is watching this capable family strive and struggle to make its way in the world without any privileges. All they have is each other. But of course, nothing ever goes their way, and at some point, enough is enough. Showrunner John Wells was inclined to agree when he addressed the possibility of returning to the Gallaghers to Variety: “With this, we’re just following people’s lives. We just have to walk away from them at some point.” In other words, no, we shouldn’t be expecting a continuation of Shameless anytime soon.

Later seasons never retain the feeling of early seasons, and it’s better to let the family go with dignity ⏤ or at least as much dignity as they are allowed. At this point, many of the principal actors of the cast are committed to other projects. After 11 seasons of the same show, Jeremy Allen White has suddenly received overwhelming acclaim for his role of high-strung Carmy on FX’s The Bear. Funnily enough, the restaurant show also takes place in Chicago, though with an entirely different vibe. This new attention has opened the actor to a world of opportunity, including starring in the A24 wrestling drama, The Iron Claw, and he’s just one example of a Shameless actor moving on to other ventures. There’s nothing wrong with giving a show peace and allowing its actors to pursue new avenues after so many years of commitment to a single project. That said, would we love to see the Gallagher clan back on screen together should the Showtime gods green-light that reunion? Do you even have to ask?

Carolyn Jenkins
Carolyn's passion for television began at a young age, which quickly led her to higher education. Earning a Bachelors in Screenwriting and Playwriting and a Masters in Writing For Television, she can say with confidence that she's knowledgable in many aspects of the entertainment industry as a freelance writer for We Got This Covered. Intent on a well-rounded scope of content, she covers horror, franchises, and YA drama.