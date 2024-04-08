Category:
TV

Is ‘Bob Hearts Abishola’ cancelled?

Has CBS made a heartbreaking decision about 'Bob Hearts Abishola?'
Image of Christian Bone
Christian Bone
|
Published: Apr 8, 2024 07:09 am
Folake Olowofoyeku and Billy Gardell in 'Bob Hearts Abishola' season 5
Photo via CBS

It was always going to be tough for sitcom supremo Chuck Lorre to follow up the mega-successful The Big Bang Theory, but he managed to devise another ratings winner right out the gate with Bob Hearts Abishola, the first comedy he created following TBBT‘s conclusion in 2019.

Recommended Videos

Surprisingly warm and big-hearted for the man who previously killed off Charlie Sheen by dumping a piano on his head in Two and a Half Men, Bob Hearts Abishola offered a rather groundbreaking show about the fusion of white American and Nigerian cultures. Starring Billy Gardell and Folake Olowofoyeku, across five seasons it’s unfolded the unlikely love story between a wealthy businessman from Detroit who falls for his nurse after suffering a heart attack.

But is season 5 the line of the line for Bob and Abishola?

Is Bob Hearts Abishola ending with season 5?

Yes, I’m afraid so, Bob Hearts Abishola is indeed ending with its fifth and current season. Whether that’s because it was officially cancelled or because the creators wished to end it is slightly hard to determine, however. In November 2023, press statements accompanying the announcement of the show’s conclusion from both CBS and producers avoided specifying the reason behind the decision.

Bob Hearts Abishola is about an unlikely love story, but also the premise that immigrants make America great,” shared executive producers Gina Yashere, Matt Ross, and Lorre, for instance. “We’ve loved bringing these stories to life and are excited for fans to see the final chapter of these two families, and the incredible work of this talented cast and crew.”

Meanwhile, president of CBS Entertainment Amy Reisenbach gushed about the series in her own statement, stating that the network is incredibly proud of what BHA achieved. “We are so proud to call Bob Hearts Abishola a CBS comedy as it helped establish a new generation of programming at the Network,” she shared. “We plan to celebrate it this spring and give fans the most amazing episodes to remember it by.”

Nevertheless, all the signs are pointing to the series calling it a day coming from CBS’s end rather than any kind of creative decision from the show’s writing team. Prior to the cancellation announcement, it was revealed that only Gardell and Olowofoyeku would return as series regulars for season 5, with the rest of the cast bumped down to recurring. Restrictive network-wide budget cuts, in the wake of the writers and actors’ strikes, is believed to be the reason behind the move. All in all, it seems that while Bob Hearts Abishola was popular at CBS, and with viewers, money issues simply forced the network’s hand in giving it the chop.

Bob Hearts Abishola may be ending earlier than expected, but it leaves behind a positive legacy and proof that a cross-cultural comedy like this can achieve mainstream appeal. Plus, it’s not over yet as new episodes unfold Mondays on CBS, with the series finale set for May 13.

related content
Read Article ‘Survivor’ host Jeff Probst reveals that poop parties might make it onto our television screens someday
Category: TV
TV
‘Survivor’ host Jeff Probst reveals that poop parties might make it onto our television screens someday
Melanie Rooten Melanie Rooten Apr 8, 2024
Read Article The ‘3 Body Problem’ real-life death sentence, explained
3 body problem
Category: TV
TV
Books
Books
True Crime
True Crime
The ‘3 Body Problem’ real-life death sentence, explained
Carolyn Jenkins Carolyn Jenkins Apr 8, 2024
Read Article Is a Netflix version of MTV’s ‘The Challenge’ in the works?
"The Challenge: Dirty 30" cast
Category: Netflix
Netflix
TV
TV
Is a Netflix version of MTV’s ‘The Challenge’ in the works?
Melanie Rooten Melanie Rooten Apr 7, 2024
Read Article ‘Going Home with Tyler Cameron’ to feature appearances from Bachelor Nation’s best, but will Hannah Brown be among them?
Category: TV
TV
‘Going Home with Tyler Cameron’ to feature appearances from Bachelor Nation’s best, but will Hannah Brown be among them?
Melanie Rooten Melanie Rooten Apr 7, 2024
Read Article Who is Mara from Progressive and why does everyone hate her?
Mara in Progressive ads
Category: TV
TV
Who is Mara from Progressive and why does everyone hate her?
Omar Faruque Omar Faruque Apr 6, 2024
Author
Christian Bone
Christian Bone is a Staff Writer/Editor at We Got This Covered and has been cluttering up the internet with his thoughts on movies and TV for over a decade, ever since graduating with a Creative Writing degree from the University of Winchester. As Marvel Beat Leader, he can usually be found writing about the MCU and yet, if you asked him, he'd probably say his favorite superhero film is 'The Incredibles.'