For 17 seasons, fans have enjoyed the high-stake melodrama of Heartland, the Canadian series following the Fleming family as they work on their Alberta-based ranch.

With such an extended run on the airwaves — the show premiered in 2007 and has since aired over 200 episodes — Heartland has continued to evolve in its storylines and characters, though the fate of one fan-favorite character remains a pressing question.

Caleb Odell, the ranch hand who first appeared in season 2, has quickly become a beloved supporting character with his engrossing dramas about romance, divorce, and life as a rodeo competitor. For most of the show’s run, fans have watched on as Caleb, played by Kerry James, pursues a relationship with Ashley Stanton (Cindy Busby), endures a difficult marriage with financial woes, and ultimately navigates divorce.

While he has been a welcome presence on Heartland, the fate of Caleb has been called into question following his character arc developments in the most recent season 17.

Is Caleb leaving Heartland?

Unfortunately for fans of the character, Caleb said goodbye to Heartland at the end of season 17. Much of that season saw Caleb’s storyline take center stage, as he grappled with inner turmoil and navigated the complexities of fatherhood. His future on the show hung in the balance when it was revealed that his ex-wife would be leaving the ranch, adding more challenges to their duties as parents.

That departure sees Caleb consider taking full custody of their child, Carson, though he ultimately opts out of that decision. Instead, he decides to move to Kelowna to be with Carson, marking the end of his run on Heartland. That storyline reaches its head in the eighth episode of season 17, during which Caleb shares a heartfelt farewell with Amy (Amber Marshall) and declares his love for her as an enduring friend.

Caleb’s exit from Heartland might have something to do with Kerry James’ role in the Hallmark Channel series The Way Home, where he plays the character of Nick Oats. It’s thought James will take on an expanded role in upcoming seasons of that show, perhaps explaining why his time on Heartland was up. In any case, fans have taken note of James’ recent travel pictures on social media as evidence that he might be flying back to film for a brief appearance in Heartland’s upcoming season.

While a release date for season 18 of Heartland has not yet been announced, show writer Mark Haroun revealed in May 2024 that he’s “very positive” a new installment will be greenlit.

