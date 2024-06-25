Is Daemon actually in love with Rhaenyra in ‘House of the Dragon?’

Like anything in George R.R. Martin’s world of A Song of Ice and Fire, Daemon (Matt Smith) and Rhaenyra’s (Emma D’Arcy) relationship in House of the Dragon is not easy, and not just because of that pesky Targaryen tradition of incest.

The uncle-niece couple has been at the forefront of the series since the first episode. Daemon was initially chosen as King Viserys’ (Paddy Considine) heir but, after a confluence of events, was passed over for his daughter, Rhaenyra. This fissure admittedly caused tension between the two, but still, Daemon holds a soft spot for Rhaenyra because of how similar they are. As Rhaenyra grows into adulthood, their attraction for each other is undeniable, and they ultimately marry.

However, upon Viserys’ death, the question of succession is once again raised. While Daemon accepts Rhaenyra as the rightful queen and crowns her himself, his resentments have also risen to the surface. Daemon demonstrates rage and, at times, violence towards his wife when the subject of succession comes up. It makes many wonder if Daemon married her for love, or if she was just another path to the Iron Throne.

Does Daemon love Rhaenyra in House of the Dragon?



If there is one person who understands Rhaenyra fully, it is Daemon. Targaryens are defined by their chaotic nature, akin to dragons themselves. Daemon demonstrates this after taking Rhaenyra to a brothel in her youth, which causes many to question her virtue. Viserys attempts to punish Daemon for the indiscretion and possibly ruining Rhaenyra’s virtue. But Daemon never cared about that.

“I want Rhaenyra. I’ll take her as she is and wed her in the traditional of our house,” Daemon tells Viserys.

The king accuses Daemon of only having eyes on the throne, but in House of the Dragon, nothing is quite that simple. This dichotomy was as true in season 1 as it is in season 2. While Daemon certainly yearned for his stolen birthright, it can also be true that he loves Rhaenyra implicitly. The two are not mutually exclusive.

This idea rears its ugly head after Daemon orders the death of Aemond (Ewan Mitchell) which results in the deadly Blood and Cheese plot. Blood and Cheese kill Aegon’s (Tom Glynn-Carney) son Jaehaerys, causing many to turn away from Rhaenyra’s cause. Aghast that anyone would think her capable of killing a child, she soon realizes it was by Daemon’s hand. This act diminishes her claim to the throne and once again brings up the question of whether Daemon really supports her.

“Like with anything between them, it’s utterly complex,” Matt Smith noted about the relationship in Inside the Episode for the season’s second episode, “Rhaenyra the Cruel.” Daemon defends his stance, saying everything he did was for his wife. And while that may be true, he can still harbor resentment. Executive producer Sara Hess adds that it is impossible for Daemon to truly let go of any anger about losing the Iron Throne in his own right. But even so, Daemon and Rhaenyra have a bond that no one else can understand.

“They have a connection that nobody else on the show shares. They are the same person, almost, in two different bodies,” Hess explained. There is no doubt that the couple is in a rough patch now. Rhaenyra forces Daemon to reveal his mistake, causing him to leave Dragonstone on Caraxes. But at the same time, the love they share for each other is hard to tear down. Daemon may be frustrated and even angry at Rhaenyra at times, but as with all Targaryens, he loves as much as he hates.

