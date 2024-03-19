Is Dan Schneider still working?

ID’s docuseries Quiet On Set: The Dark Side of Kids TV focuses on many inappropriate elements of Nickelodeon. But if there is a crux of the conflict, it is Dan Schneider.

At one time, the writer was a celebrated creative at the network, who was responsible for popular shows such as The Amanda Show, Drake and Josh, and iCarly. As the cast of these series has reached adulthood, more and more anecdotes have come out about his reprehensible behavior on set. Even in the early days of his tenure in kids’ television, Schneider was known for mistreating many female employees on set, from writers to wardrobe to actors.

One of the most publicized pieces of evidence of his actions was in Jenette McCurdy’s memoir, I’m Glad My Mom Died. McCurdy was a child star on shows like iCarly and Sam & Cat, who worked closely with Schneider and had many disturbing things to say about Nickelodeon. In addition to allegations of abuse at the hands of her mother, McCurdy also referred to a powerful creative at the network known as “The Creator” who was responsible for workplace toxicity.

This character was speculated to be Schneider until the #MeToo movement permitted women to report on Schneider. Many industry professionals cited inappropriate behavior from the writer, which ultimately got him fired from the network. Despite being a proclaimed golden boy for Nickelodeon, this was vindication for many people who worked for him. But is he still able to work in Hollywood?

Does Dan Schneider have any shows?

Nickelodeon finally cut the cord with Schneider in 2018. After conducting an internal investigation into claims of toxic workplace conduct and verbal abuse, Schneider was forced out. He was responsible for much of Nickelodeon’s success over the past two decades and many of his recent shows are still on the air. But Schneider has been effectively axed from the industry. As much as we would like to imagine that is the end of the story, there have still been rumblings about his future in Hollywood.

Schneider maintains his innocence, and is still a vocal presence on social media. He has also made statements indicating that he will be re-entering the workforce. But even if he does go through with these plans, it is hard to see him replicating the success he’s had in the past. Modern society has created an atmosphere where people who abuse their power have to reap the consequences. Though the system is not perfect, it has come a long way. It is doubtful in this day and age that Schneider would be able to enter a writer’s room again or ever be given the same leeway he had in the past.