Is Dante leaving ‘The Equalizer?’

The Equalizer season 4 has come and gone, and the finale had no shortage of exciting moments. One of these saw Marcus Dante moving on to the next chapter of his career, taking a job with the NYPD’s Special Investigations Unit.

This new position means that Dante will need to relocate to Los Angeles, and with that in mind naturally, some speculated that the character will be gone for good and that Tory Kittles, the star who plays the detective is done with the show.

Before you panic, relax! You don’t need to be scared, Season 5 is here, and now we know the fate of Dante, and how the character will factor into the rest of The Equalizer.

Will Marcus Dante return in The Equalizer Season 5?

Screenshot via CBS

Yes, Dante is back for Season 5 of The Equalizer, in fact, the character shows up in the latest season’s very first episode. During the first episode we see Dante at his new job in Los Angeles taking a call from Harry when he asks how the team is doing, and is told Robyn misses him.

We even see Robyn call Dante during the episode, so it seems that he will definitely be a player in this next season of the show. That’s great news for fans concerned that the character had moved to Los Angeles and exited the story for good.

Tory Kittles, the star who plays Dante spoke to Screen Rant and confirmed his intention to come back for the show’s next season, so it shouldn’t be all that much of a shock to see him back.

“We actually have talked about some things that we can get into,” Kittles said to Screen Rant when talking about what will happen to Dante in Season 5. “Joe Wilson, our showrunner, is such a great collaborator. We have such great producers, starting with Queen Latifah and her team at Flavor Unit, and Debra Martin Chase, and everybody at CBS. We’re going to push the envelope, and we’re going to continue to open up the scope of the show.”

It didn’t feel like the right time for Kittles to leave The Equalizer during the Season 4 finale. We needed to see Robyn and Dante connect again and speak after the move, it would have been a real shame if they never got that reunion, even if it has only been via phone so far.

Now we know that he’s back you can expect to see more of Dante during The Equalizer Season 5 which is set to release new episodes weekly on CBS each Sunday.

Where to Stream The Equalizer

The Equalizer is available to watch on Paramount Plus for those who aren’t able to tune into the broadcast on CBS. Whether you’re new or a returning viewer, this is the go-to place to see the show and it has all four seasons available to binge through in full. Episodes of the series will appear on the streaming service the day after their broadcast debut.

