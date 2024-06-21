Is Mel leaving ‘The Equalizer’?

CBS‘ hit crime drama had a thrill ensuing in every beat of its finale. Fans are already excited and prepping for The Equalizer season 5, but we’re equally worried about the fate of a fan-favorite character — Mel Bayani.

If you’ve been keeping up with the adventures of Robyn McCall, then May 19 must’ve been a pretty tough day for you. The season 4 finale of The Equalizer was one of the most anticipated yet difficult watches for fans of the series. It took our street justice vigilante to face her most dangerous adversary as she raced against time to rescue another friend. However, the friend she was rescuing this time is none other than one of the series’ central characters, the former U.S. Air Force sniper Mel Bayani.

For those yet to catch up, Mel is kidnapped by a man named Billal Malik in the finale due to her involvement in the death of Billal’s terrorist father Farhan. As the whole team rushes to her rescue, Mel’s husband Harry fortunately tracks down Mel in time and has his CIA connection, Colton Fisk prove that Farhan was still alive. But in a turn of events, one of Billal’s mates nevertheless detonates a grenade where Billal dies in an attempt to save everyone.

Will Mel be in The Equalizer season 5?

The devastating moment of Billal’s death unfolds shocking truths about Mel’s past that could lead our lady to step away from the equalizing duties. It is revealed that Mel shot a guy in front of his family many years ago during her time in the army, and she hasn’t quite dealt with it. Billal’s death triggers her PTSD, and she eventually decides that she needs some time off and to heal from her trauma.

This brings fans to the question whether they’ll see Mel in the upcoming season which has already been confirmed by CBS. And the answer to that is still uncertain. While Mel makes it clear in the finale that she needs some time off, it is not yet official that Liza Lapira, the actress who plays Mel, is leaving the show. The only confirmed character for The Equalizer season 5 is Queen Latifah, but we’re hopeful that Lapira joins the roaster soon too.

Another character whose fate hangs on a nail is the NYPD Detective Marcus Dante, played by Tory Kittles. Dante accepts a job transfer to Los Angeles, leaving Robyn heartbroken in season 4 finale. However, it is unlikely that Dante leaves the show as his character arc with Robyn isn’t concluded yet.

