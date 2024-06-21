Is Donnie Wahlberg leaving ‘Blue Bloods’?

Blue Bloods and the Reagan family have been CBS and cop drama staples for the past 14 years, led by Tom Selleck, Donnie Wahlberg, and Bridget Moynahan at the top of their respective games.

Recommended Videos

The NYPD-based show follows several members of the close-knit Irish-American Reagan family as they navigate their different positions within New York City law enforcement. And much like the characters they play, the Blue Blood cast has become like family over the years.

“We’ve created such a family on set with each other and the crew — most of the crew’s been with us for 14 years, so we’ve been through a lot of weddings, births, deaths, and everything. We’ve been through it all with each other,” Moynahan mused on the Drew Barrymore Show.

Season 14 of the show was split into two parts, with 10 episodes airing from February to May and the remaining eight slated for October through December.

Why is Donnie Wahlberg saying goodbye to Blue Bloods?

Wahlberg, who plays Detective 1st Grade Daniel “Danny” Reagan on Blue Bloods, and the rest of the cast said goodbye to the show on Thursday, June 20, after they finished filming its very last episode. CBS pulled the plug on the police procedural series in November of 2023, even after the cast and crew had reportedly all accepted pay cuts to make the show’s 14th and final season.

The main cast is expected to be present for all final eight episodes of the show which will undoubtedly pack an emotional punch for the Reagan clan. Rumors from the set include a funeral, hospital visits, and more.

Wahlberg shared multiple heartfelt moments with his co-stars during the last week of filming on his social media, but there was still time for a dance party among all the tears. “Bittersweet day on set — but The Blue Bloods Family was up for the Get Down Dance Challenge to lighten the mood,” the 54-year-old said.

In a more earnest text, the New Kids on the Block singer, who is currently also touring the United States with the rest of the boy band, thanked every single person, down to background actors, “every member of every single department,” the people of New York, and the NYPD, for making Blue Bloods what it became. “Your love and support for this show has been one of the great blessings of my life,” Wahlberg.

Blue Bloods returns to CBS for one last time in October.

We Got This Covered is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy