Is Gabe from ’90 Day Fiance’ still married?

Gabe Pabon, one of the most talked-about stars from 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way, captured fans’ hearts with his love story with Isabel Posada. Gabe, a trans man from Margate, Florida, traveled to Colombia for his underwear business and ended up falling in love with Isabel, a single mother of two.

Their romance was full of ups and downs, but Isabel’s acceptance of Gabe’s transgender identity made their story especially heartwarming. The couple tied the knot in November 2022, and it seemed like their relationship was destined for a happy ending. In hopes of a true happily-ever-after, and in true post-90 Day Fiancé style, fans are wondering if the sweet couple are still together.

Are Gabe and Isabel still married?

As of mid-2024, Gabe is no longer married to Isabel. In February, Gabe shared some shocking updates in a YouTube video, revealing that he and Isabel were getting a divorce. According to Gabe, the marriage had fallen apart, and he felt deeply hurt and betrayed by Isabel. Importantly, financial struggles were at the heart of many of their issues.

Gabe explained that he had been working non-stop to save money, particularly to file Isabel’s visa documents, a time-consuming and expensive process. However, with his business facing difficulties and the demands of maintaining their long-distance relationship, things quickly unraveled.

“Me and Isabel are going to get divorced,” Gabe explained. “I’m just tired of making excuses for her. I feel betrayed. I feel used. I had everything taken away from me. I’m left with nothing.”

One of the key turning points in their relationship came in December 2023, when Gabe was forced to return to the U.S. after his phone was stolen in Colombia, leading to his bank account being hacked. To make matters worse, Gabe overstayed his visa in Colombia and had to wait until January 2024 to return. By May 2024, the situation had gone from bad to worse.

Gabe was still paying rent for the apartment Isabel was living in back in Colombia, along with caring for their dog, Milo. To add to his stress, he received complaints from the landlord about unauthorized visitors (men) at the apartment, and was subsequently fined $600. Despite not being there, Gabe was left with the burden of paying the bills and handling the fallout.

The financial strain became overwhelming for Gabe, and in June 2024, he publicly shared that he was in serious financial trouble because of Isabel. He even launched a GoFundMe campaign, seeking $2,000 in donations to help cover his mounting debts and part of his divorce process. Gabe admitted that he felt defeated and was struggling to move forward after the breakdown of his marriage.

Fortunately, with the help of fans, Gabe was able to pay off nearly $6,000 in unpaid rent and utility bills. However, it was clear that the emotional and financial toll had taken a significant toll on him. Isabel, who had been silent the entire process, finally spoke up through her Instagram stories.

She claimed that Gabe was being manipulative and urged fans not to be used by him. So, while Gabe and Isabel’s story started with a lot of love and hope, the reality of their relationship was far more complicated. The couple’s once-promising relationship has come to a bitter end. Despite the challenges, Gabe remains resilient and continues to rebuild his life.

