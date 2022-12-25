Warning: The following article contains spoilers for The Witcher: Blood Origin

Netflix had a Christmas gift for us all as The Witcher: Blood Origin premiered today in its entirety on the streaming platform. The story takes you back more than a thousand years before the events of The Witcher, but since Joey Batey’s Jaskier appears in the prequel, has the production team extended the same courtesy to Henry Cavill?

Centering around the cataclysmic event known as the Conjunction of Spheres that loosed all sorts of monstrosities into the Continent, Blood Origin depicts the creation of the first Witcher. These were enhanced warriors who fought the monsters in their droves and gave civilization a chance to thrive, a legacy that our titular Geralt of Rivia carries to this day.

Considering the obvious time gap between Blood Origin and the main series, can we expect him to show up like his companion, the bard Jaskier?

Does Geralt make an appearance in Blood Origin?

Since it was the Conjunction of Spheres that allowed humans entry to the Continent, there aren’t any human characters in the four-episode limited series. That being said, Blood Origin takes place in two timelines, one dealing with the past and the other depicting Jaskier as he attempts to learn the true story of Éile and her warriors.

Unfortunately, Geralt is not around when Jaskier sets out to unravel the hidden truths of history, so don’t expect him to show up with his dual swords and grunt his way through every conversation with the bard.

The upcoming third season of The Witcher will be the last time we see Henry Cavill as Geralt, so this could’ve been the perfect opportunity had the producers intended to show more of him before his departure. As much as our fanboy hearts yearn for it, though, Geralt’s inclusion would’ve only served to slow down the plot, so we can understand this decision from a creative standpoint.

You can watch all four episodes of Blood Origin on Netflix now.