We did not see that coming: 2023 concluded on Days of Our Lives with a cliffhanger as Holly Jonas, played by Ashley Puzemis, clung to life in an apparent drug overdose. What does that mean for the Jonas character, and does that mean Puzemis has left the long-running NBC soap opera?

To refresh, Holly overdosed on New Year’s Eve and is unconscious. Holly’s mom, Nicole Walker, played by Arianne Zucker, and EJ DiMera, her stepdad, played by Dan Feuerriegel, have rushed to her bedside. As Days fans are well aware, Walker recently lost her baby on the show, and to lose Jonas, too, would be too much. Furthermore, Tate Black (Jamie Martin Mann) may have supplied Holly with the drugs — so if Jonas dies, would he be to blame, or will Brady Black — Tate’s father (Eric Martsolf) — cover for his son?

See, we told you Days of Our Lives took a dramatic turn in early 2024, and we haven’t yet mentioned what that might all mean for Puzemis, the Jonas character, and what the future may hold for Nicole Walker’s eldest daughter.

Will Holly Jonas die in ‘Days of Our Lives’?

Screenshot via Ashley Puzemis/Instagram

Early in 2024, there was no sign that Holly Jonas would die necessarily or word that Ashley Puzemis was leaving Days of Our Lives from producers or on Puzemis’ social media. Since the character premiered in 2016, several actresses have played the part, and Puzemis only joined the cast in 2023, meaning if she left, she’d have stayed just one season. And if this coma does spell Puzemis’ departure, it doesn’t mean Holly Jonas is gone for good.

With so much up in the air, one Puzemis fan couldn’t handle the anticipation, rushing to Instagram to ask the star, “@ashleypuzemis are you leaving days?” — for the record, there was no response. Meanwhile, one Puzemis Instagram follower was confident Jonas would pull through: ” … Great acting! I know Holly is going to be ok! She still needs to chase Johnny [DiMera] around!”

Frustrating as it is, as of early January 2024, it was simply too soon to know what Days of Our Lives writers have in mind for Jonas in the new year — rest assured, we’ll be watching.