Is Joe Manganiello returning for ‘Deal or No Deal Island’ season 2?

Howie Mandel didn’t sign on as Deal or No Deal Island’s host. Instead, we got actor Joe Manganiello and the frontman for NBC’s newest reality competition show is a fantastic fit. So, will he be back for season 2?

The network revived the popular gameshow Deal or No Deal as Deal or No Deal Island. The Survivor-like competition pits around a dozen players against each other in physical and mental challenges every episode, culminating in a high-stakes head-to-head battle between a contestant and The Banker.

Season 1 premiered in February and wrapped in May after a 12-episode run. Jordan Fowler walked away with a hefty check, and NBC was happy enough with the ratings to greenlight season 2 before the last episode aired. And in a statement, the network revealed Manganiello would be back for Deal or No Deal Island’s second iteration.

“Unfortunately, there is no premiere date yet for Deal or No Deal Island Season 2,” the statement reads. “But fans can be reassured that host Joe Manganiello will return to The Banker’s private island with a new cast of competitors as soon as he can.”

Manganiello also confirmed he’d travel to the Panamanian archipelago for another go-around. “I’ll see you around for season 2,” Manganiello said during an interview on Rob Has a Podcast ahead of season 1’s finale.

During the podcast, Manganiello made his passion for Deal or No Deal Island clear. He said he’s long been an avid Survivor fan and hosting a competition show is right up his alley. “It’s been a blast,” the actor said about filming season 1. “Gosh, up until now probably Magic Mike XXL was the most fun I ever had at work, probably for obvious reasons. I seriously love this show.”

Manganiello said he had “been waiting” for an opportunity like Deal or No Deal Island, and it sounds like he’s all in on sticking with it.

Not much was known about the reality competition show when the reimagined game show was announced. Many expected Mandel, the man synonymous with Deal or No Deal, to take on the hosting role. Instead, Manganiello stepped up while Mandel loomed in the background as an executive producer and, as revealed in the last episode, the previously anonymous Banker.

So, expect to see Manganiello and The Banker for Deal or No Deal Island season 2 as a crop of new contestants vy for the potential of a multi-million-dollar payday.

