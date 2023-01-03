Is John Dutton in the ‘Yellowstone’ prequel ‘1923?’

The Yellowstone universe has continued its expansion with the eight-episode prequel series 1923, which officially premiered on Paramount Plus on Dec. 8, 2022. Taking place 40 years after the events of 1883, the show has answered burning questions left behind from 1883 and ignited just as many more as we witness a whole new generation of Duttons fight for their family’s legacy.

As part of this new generation of Duttons, we meet James Dutton’s (Tim McGraw) brother, Jacob Dutton (Harrison Ford) who, with his wife Clara Dutton (Helen Mirren), takes over the ranch following James’ confirmed death in 1883.

Given our deep familiarity with the Dutton family in Yellowstone, it’s fascinating to say the least watching the parents and relatives of those we’ve come to know live out the lives we’ve only heard about, and watch as they knock down the dominoes that one day lead to the current-day events.

Because John Dutton III — played by Kevin Costner in Yellowstone — is such a pivotal part of the Dutton legacy, it’s something close to magical watching his family tree grow and expand in reverse. As such, it’s only right that fans would want to know if his namesake is in 1923.

Yes, John Dutton is in 1923, but not the one you’re thinking of

Photo via Paramount Plus

Because 1923 takes place nearly a hundred years before the events of the current-day Yellowstone, Kevin Costner’s John Dutton III is not in the show. He hasn’t been born yet. His great-grandfather, however, is.

The first-born son of James and Margaret Dutton from 1883, John Dutton I – played by James Badge Dale – is the same young boy we saw making the cross-country trek to Montana with his parents and sister, Elsa, in 1883. As we know, Elsa did not survive, and come to the premiere of 1923, we discovered that neither did James following a fatal gunshot wound.

Now, John and his younger brother Spencer are the only living descendants of James and Margaret Dutton. Both brothers share a devotion to their family, but as we learn in 1923, they are at very different stages of their life. For starters, John is taken under his uncle, Jacob Dutton’s wing, and remains on the ranch with his wife, Emma, and their son Jack Dutton.

Spencer, on the other hand, is away in Africa, fighting an inner war with himself the result of which originates from his time on the battlefield. And while it’s assumed that John Dutton I will become the inheritor of the ranch after Jacob Dutton’s final days, episode three of 1923 throws much of that into question.

1923 is currently available to stream on Paramount Plus, where new episodes release weekly.