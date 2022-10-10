Is King Viserys I Targaryen dead in ‘House of the Dragon’?

Warning: This article includes spoilers for House of the Dragon episode eight.

Game of Thrones fans have been treated to plenty of new characters in the prequel series House of the Dragon but one of the most important is King Viserys I Targaryen.

One of the show’s focal characters and a key player in its events the King was shown to be sick early in the show’s run and his condition has only been getting worse as it has progressed. This has led to the question, is he dead?

For those who are looking to find out exactly what the king’s fate becomes here’s all that you need to know.

Is King Viserys dead in House of the Dragon?

Image via HBO

Yes, after many years of fighting Leprosy, King Viserys Targaryen died at home in his bed during the final moments of House of the Dragon episode eight.

While this scene doesn’t necessarily provide closure, ending on a black screen with the King’s words still being spoken, thanks to the preview for episode nine we do know that he has died, but not without leaving one massive mark on the realm.

Viserys was inflicted with Leprosy early in the show and with each episode, his health progressively got worst. Fortunately, with the help of medicine, he was able to last for many years with this affliction but eventually, it was too much for his body.

While the show does differ from the source material slightly, Viserys is said to have been 52 years old at the time of his passing in 129 AC. The King was survived by his children and wife Alicent Hightower sparking the Dance of the Dragons.