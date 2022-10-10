Warning: This article contains massive spoilers for House of the Dragon episode eight

House of the Dragon has returned for another week and the latest addition episode has shaken up everything we know about the Targaryen story. A new preview for the next episode suggests that things are about to get even more out of hand.

Before we just into specifics from the latest episode and the new preview this is your final warning that there will be spoilers discussed in this article for House of the Dragon episode eight. If you haven’t yet seen the episode, now is your time to turn back.

Kicking off the new preview is the revelation that King Viserys is dead, but his final words are about to send a dangerous ripple effect through Westeros. As we saw in the final scene, Viserys’ last words were him in a spell of confusion talking to Alicent about the Song of Ice and Fire.

Alicent, who heard this rant of madness, interpreted it as the King sharing his desire that Aegon their firstborn son inherit the Iron Throne rather than Rhaenyra Targaryen. As you’d expect, now with the King gone, these words are about to inspire war between the Targaryen family and that’s exactly what this new footage teases.

All of the favorites show up in this preview and it appears that it might be the biggest episode in the show yet.

Fans will have to wait another week for this next installment to drop as we approach the end of House of the Dragon’s first season in two weeks.